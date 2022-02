The Worcester Board of Health voted again on Wednesday evening to drop the citywide indoor mask mandate. The new regulation will go into effect on Friday, Feb. 18. The board previously voted to drop the mask mandate on Feb. 7, but member Gary Rosen had not taken an oath of office prior to the meeting, making him ineligible to vote. Thus, the Board of Health did not have the majority of votes needed to approve rescinding its emergency regulation mandating masks.

3 DAYS AGO