‘Gilmore Girls’ Cast Reunions Through the Years: See Their Best BFF Moments After the Series Ended

Wherever they lead, these former costars will follow! Though it’s been nearly 15 years since Gilmore Girls finished its initial run, the WB stars have remained just as tight as their characters .

“We’re playing these characters; Jess was a punk kid who didn’t want to hear it from anybody,” Milo Ventimiglia , who played Jess Mariano, said to his former TV uncle, Scott Patterson , during a September 2021 episode of Patterson’s “I Am All In” rewatch podcast. “Luke was losing his mind with this kid that he was saddled with from his sister. Who you and I were could not have been more opposite than who Jess and Luke were. But where Jess and Luke kind of got to, I think ultimately was closer to who you and I were in terms of [the] relationship. Jess grew up. Jess learned some lessons. Luke had been through some stuff. It’s all fascinating.”

Patterson and the This Is Us star aren’t the only former Gilmore castmates to reminisce on their character’s Stars Hollow legacies . Yanic Truesdale , who played Michel Girard, joined forces with his fellow TV hotel employee Melissa McCarthy (Sookie St. James) to film God’s Favorite Idiot for Netflix in early 2021.

“Teaming up with my friend 13 years later and being able to film and hangout in a covid free country has been such a blessing,” the Canada native captioned an April 2021 Instagram snap with McCarthy. “Getting a taste at a more normal life again gives me hope that the rest of the world will eventually catch up.”

Gilmore Girls originally ran for seven seasons on The WB (and later The CW) between 2000 and 2007. After the conclusion of its final season, the cast — and OG showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino — reunited to film the A Year in the Life four-episode revival series for Netflix in November 2016. The TV writers also enlisted a number of their former Gilmore stars for brief cameos on their short-lived Bunheads series and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel . Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore) were both tapped to reunite with the Palladinos for a brief arc on season 4 of the Prime Video series , which is set for release in February 2022.

“They are the kinds of people that for me, I was, like, one, I’m going to know them the rest of my life; and two, anytime they call, I’ve got to be there,” the Heroes alum said of the Palladinos during a January 2022 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers . “So, if they’re like, ‘Hey Mi, why don’t you come in and [do] a small bit on the show we’re working on,’ ‘Great!’ ‘Hey if you could take us to the airport,’ ‘Sure!’ Like, whatever you need, fake Mom and Dad.”

