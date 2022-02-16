ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Defends Him Amid Hall of Fame Talk: ‘Can’t Y’all Let Him Enjoy This?’

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Kelly Stafford/Instagram

His biggest fan. Kelly Stafford shut down online commenters criticizing her husband, Matthew Stafford, after the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win.

“Can y’all just let him enjoy this?!” the “Morning After” podcast host, 32, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 15. “It went from Matthew can’t win, to Matthew can’t win against winning teams, to Matthew can’t win big games, to Matthew can’t win playoff games, to Matthew can’t win it all.”

Despite leading his team to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13, many football fans are still debating whether the quarterback, 34, should be considered a player worthy of the Hall of Fame. Kelly called out the “debate on the HOF” specifically in her post, claiming that it was unfair for critics to undermine her husband’s win.

Matthew and Kelly Stafford after Super Bowl 56. Tony Gutierrez/AP/Shutterstock

“We shouldn’t be talking about the HOF because he isn’t done playing this game,” she continued. “If you don’t believe he is a [Hall of Famer] … I can’t wait for him to prove you wrong in his remaining years, just like he did IN ONE YEAR to everyone who said all the things listed above.”

Kelly concluded: “So let’s table this talk until he actually retires? Thank you.”

The University of Georgia alum is particularly determined to let her husband revel in his victory because he faced so much scrutiny from football fans during the 2021-2022 season, which marked his first year in L.A.

“I am so excited for him, I mean he has worked his butt off for a long time,” Kelly told Good Morning America on Wednesday, February 9.

She continued: “He had so much pressure on him. That team had so much pressure on them. And if they didn’t make it to the Super Bowl they were a bust, you know? So now that that pressure is kind of taken off in a way, he can just go play this game and have some fun, while he’s doing it.”

Matthew, for his part, praised his wife for all of the love and support she has offered him as the L.A. Rams fought to take home the Lombardi Trophy. “I couldn’t have done it without her. She’s an unbelievable part of my life,” the athlete told reporters during a post-game press conference earlier this month. “She’s been through a lot with me, and we’ve leaned on each other at separate times to help ourselves get whatever we’re having to get through.”

Kelly was equally effusive about her spouse after the Rams’ NFC Championship win. “You did it. That team did it,” she wrote via Instagram. “Your daughters and I are so grateful to be able to witness it and cheer you on.”

After meeting in college, Matthew and Kelly tied the knot in April 2015. They welcomed twin girls, Sawyer and Chandler, in April 2016 and added two more daughters, Hunter and Tyler, to their family in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

