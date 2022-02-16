ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyle Heights street to be renamed after legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández

By Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to approve the renaming of a Boyle Heights street after legendary Mexican ranchera singer Vicente Fernández, who died in December at age 81.

“Today, our city council took the rare action to recognize ‘Chente’ for his cultural contributions by memorializing him at one of our city’s most cherished venues, Mariachi Plaza,” Councilman Kevin de León said at the meeting, according to City News Service. “Through his music, he has etched his place in history and on the hearts of fans who will forever cherish him.”

The street to be renamed is one block of what’s currently Bailey Street, to the east of Mariachi Plaza and north of First Street.

Objections to the renaming had been brought up through a committee reporting to the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council. After the motion was made, a small number of residents and activists raised concerns. They noted a homophobic remark the singer had once made — he said in an interview that he refused a liver transplant because he didn’t know if it came from a homosexual or a drug addict — plus allegations that he had inappropriately touched women.

Read the full story on LATimes.com .

