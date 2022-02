One bright spot for the New York Mets over the last few years has been the development of outfielder Brandon Nimmo. The lanky, athletic leadoff man has been getting better and better. Nimmo was selected with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2011 draft. Growing up in Cheyenne, Wyoming is a challenge for any aspiring baseball player. Nimmo didn't even have a high school baseball team to play on. His team was an American Legion League team and Brandon stood out enough for then general manager, Sandy Alderson to select him in the 1st round.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO