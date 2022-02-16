Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Primer: Rashaad Penny

After posting a disappointing 7-10 record to finish in last place in the NFC West during the 2021 season, the Seahawks made an earlier than expected transition into what will be a critical offseason for the future of the franchise.

When the new league year opens on March 16, Seattle will have 15 players scheduled to hit the market as unrestricted free agents. Three players will be restricted free agents and 11 will be exclusive rights free agents, while several other key veterans such as receiver DK Metcalf will be entering the final season of their respective deals ready to negotiate extensions.

Over the next several weeks, I will break down each and every one of the Seahawks' unrestricted free agents by revisiting their 2021 seasons, assessing why they should or should not be re-signed, breaking down an ideal contract, and making an early prediction on whether or not the player will return in 2022.

Next up in the series, a healthy Rashaad Penny exploded onto the scene starring in Seattle's final six games last season. Will he rewarded with a new contract as the team's feature back moving forward?

Season In Review

Penny opened training camp with an impressive start, but a calf injury suffered during a scrimmage at practice hampered him into the start of the regular season, leading to an injured reserve stint. Upon his return, he continued to deal with nagging soft tissue injuries until his health finally turned the corner in December. Taking full advantage of his first extended opportunity to start in the backfield for the Seahawks, the former San Diego State star amassed over 700 rushing yards and scoring six touchdowns in the final six games while earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 17. After rushing for just 43 yards through Week 11, he averaged nearly 120 rushing yards per game and almost seven yards per carry in the final six weeks alone.

Why Seattle Should Re-Sign Him

There's never been a question about talent when it comes to Penny and with good fortune finally bestowed upon him from a health standpoint, he showcased his elite skill set as arguably the best back in football in December and January. During his sizzling finish, he ripped off a remarkable eight runs of 25-plus yards, tying Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor for the NFL lead on over 200 carries less. He also had 100 yards more than any back during that span, with Taylor being a distant second with 606 yards, along with finishing second in touchdown runs behind only Damien Harris of the Patriots. Away from his dominance as a home run hitting runner, the 26-year old Penny also made tremendous strides as a pass protector, earning a 71.0 grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 11th among backs with at least 20 pass blocking reps.

Why Seattle Should Let Him Walk

As phenomenal as Penny played down the stretch, the former first-round pick had been viewed as a bust prior to that point and for good reason. While his production had been decent when he was able to play and he flashed his intriguing talent in small doses, he missed a combined 31 regular season and playoff games during the past four seasons due to a torn ACL and numerous soft tissue injuries. He never found a way to push Chris Carson for a starting job and though his rushing skills have been evident, he hasn't consistently proven himself as a viable every down back, particularly offering minimal contributions as a receiver aside from busting an occasional screen for big yardage.

Ideal Contract

Two years, $10.5 million

Prediction

In terms of a risk versus rewards assessment, this may be the toughest decision facing general manager John Schneider this offseason. On one hand, Penny possesses undeniable talent and the Seahawks don't have another back on their roster who comes close to providing the total package of size, speed, tackling-breaking ability, and explosiveness he brings to the offense. On the other hand, he has been extremely fragile and running backs already have a shorter shelf life due to the constant beating they take. What should help Seattle is the fact running backs haven't been fetching much money on the free agent market recently and his injury history likely will scare off a lot of potential suitors. Keeping that in mind and the fact he loves the organization, a one or two-year, incentive-laden "prove it" deal for up to $5 million should be in the ballpark to retain him with hopes he can stay healthy and build off his stellar finish to 2021.