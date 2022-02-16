ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Primer: Rashaad Penny

By Corbin K. Smith
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 2 days ago

After posting a disappointing 7-10 record to finish in last place in the NFC West during the 2021 season, the Seahawks made an earlier than expected transition into what will be a critical offseason for the future of the franchise.

When the new league year opens on March 16, Seattle will have 15 players scheduled to hit the market as unrestricted free agents. Three players will be restricted free agents and 11 will be exclusive rights free agents, while several other key veterans such as receiver DK Metcalf will be entering the final season of their respective deals ready to negotiate extensions.

Over the next several weeks, I will break down each and every one of the Seahawks' unrestricted free agents by revisiting their 2021 seasons, assessing why they should or should not be re-signed, breaking down an ideal contract, and making an early prediction on whether or not the player will return in 2022.

Next up in the series, a healthy Rashaad Penny exploded onto the scene starring in Seattle's final six games last season. Will he rewarded with a new contract as the team's feature back moving forward?

Season In Review

Penny opened training camp with an impressive start, but a calf injury suffered during a scrimmage at practice hampered him into the start of the regular season, leading to an injured reserve stint. Upon his return, he continued to deal with nagging soft tissue injuries until his health finally turned the corner in December. Taking full advantage of his first extended opportunity to start in the backfield for the Seahawks, the former San Diego State star amassed over 700 rushing yards and scoring six touchdowns in the final six games while earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 17. After rushing for just 43 yards through Week 11, he averaged nearly 120 rushing yards per game and almost seven yards per carry in the final six weeks alone.

Why Seattle Should Re-Sign Him

There's never been a question about talent when it comes to Penny and with good fortune finally bestowed upon him from a health standpoint, he showcased his elite skill set as arguably the best back in football in December and January. During his sizzling finish, he ripped off a remarkable eight runs of 25-plus yards, tying Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor for the NFL lead on over 200 carries less. He also had 100 yards more than any back during that span, with Taylor being a distant second with 606 yards, along with finishing second in touchdown runs behind only Damien Harris of the Patriots. Away from his dominance as a home run hitting runner, the 26-year old Penny also made tremendous strides as a pass protector, earning a 71.0 grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 11th among backs with at least 20 pass blocking reps.

Why Seattle Should Let Him Walk

As phenomenal as Penny played down the stretch, the former first-round pick had been viewed as a bust prior to that point and for good reason. While his production had been decent when he was able to play and he flashed his intriguing talent in small doses, he missed a combined 31 regular season and playoff games during the past four seasons due to a torn ACL and numerous soft tissue injuries. He never found a way to push Chris Carson for a starting job and though his rushing skills have been evident, he hasn't consistently proven himself as a viable every down back, particularly offering minimal contributions as a receiver aside from busting an occasional screen for big yardage.

Ideal Contract

Two years, $10.5 million

Prediction

In terms of a risk versus rewards assessment, this may be the toughest decision facing general manager John Schneider this offseason. On one hand, Penny possesses undeniable talent and the Seahawks don't have another back on their roster who comes close to providing the total package of size, speed, tackling-breaking ability, and explosiveness he brings to the offense. On the other hand, he has been extremely fragile and running backs already have a shorter shelf life due to the constant beating they take. What should help Seattle is the fact running backs haven't been fetching much money on the free agent market recently and his injury history likely will scare off a lot of potential suitors. Keeping that in mind and the fact he loves the organization, a one or two-year, incentive-laden "prove it" deal for up to $5 million should be in the ballpark to retain him with hopes he can stay healthy and build off his stellar finish to 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year

Add Shannon Sharpe to the growing group of analysts who believe Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco in 2022. On Thursday, Skip Bayless revealed where he and his Undisputed co-host believe the reigning league MVP will be playing next season. “Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
FanSided

Five Chiefs who have played their last game in Kansas City

We are exactly one month away from the start of the 2022 NFL league year, and, in turn, it is time to ramp up analysis and speculation on what will happen to the Kansas City Chiefs roster through free agency. This year’s free agency class in Kansas City carries with it the weight of nostalgia, as it is highlighted by 16 members of the Super Bowl 54 championship roster. The business of the NFL has always been cutthroat to those within, but in a moment like this, fans can feel its harsh nature, first-hand, as well.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ biggest hater just got sweet revenge thanks to Cooper Kupp

Many agree that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers deserves his NFL MVP trophy this season. Many, but not all. In fact, Rodgers was just a single vote shy from being a unanimous winner. Among the 50 voters, one person didn’t pick the Packers quarterback. On Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk, veteran analyst Hub Arkush admitted that he was about that life.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

New video reveals Ja’Marr Chase reaction after Bengals’ final play of Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals fans may have a tough time reliving the final play of Super Bowl LVI. By the looks of it, Ja’Marr Chase will, too. Chase managed to get himself open against Jalen Ramsey on the Bengals’ final play of the game. Had Joe Burrow been able to find him, Chase would have been in line for a huge gain, if not a touchdown. However, pressure from Aaron Donald ensured Burrow had no time to make the read or the throw.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Free Agents#Playoff Games#Patriots#American Football#Nfc
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Continue To Be Linked To 1 Quarterback

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback. And with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization’s next QB1 could very well come in the form of a talented rookie option.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For The Browns

If the Cleveland Browns are serious about acquiring a veteran upgrade over Baker Mayfield at quarterback, Colin Cowherd has two names in mind. During “The Herd” today, Cowherd discussed longtime Browns writer Mary Kay Cabot’s recent mailbag column, in which she hinted at the team possible pursuing an outside quarterback option this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Hiring Aaron Rodgers Favorite: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers are really serious about keeping Aaron Rodgers around, and it goes beyond their reported intentions to pay him more than any other quarterback. Green Bay is also reportedly set to hire former offensive coordinator Tom Clements as their new quarterbacks coach. Clements, who was an assistant with the Packers from 2006-16, is a Rodgers favorite.
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Available free agent quarterbacks in 2022

Following their epic collapse to conclude the 2021 regular season, the Indianapolis Colts are now faced with a decision surrounding starting quarterback Carson Wentz. We can talk all day long about the potential of Wentz being traded to another team. But in doing so, we have to find a replacement. The Colts are unlikely to feel comfortable trotting out Sam Ehlinger as the starter in 2022. So if Wentz really is going to be on the move this offseason, there needs to be a replacement.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Announce Decision On Head Coach Zac Taylor

After a historic season with the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Zac Taylor is being rewarded for bringing them closer than ever to their first Super Bowl title. On Wednesday, the Bengals announced that they have agreed to terms on an extension with Zac Taylor. The new deal extends Taylor through the 2026 season.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
542
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy