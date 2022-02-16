Kris Jenner Hosts Lori Loughlin at Intimate Valentine’s Day Party to Support Mutual Friend Kym Douglas

Lori Loughlin and Kris Jenner. Matt Baron/Shutterstock(2)

Celebrating her ladies. Lori Loughlin attended an intimate dinner at Kris Jenner‘s house on Monday, February 14.

The Full House alum appeared in since-deleted photos shared by Kym Douglas via Instagram. The former Hallmark Home & Family host, 63, is grieving the death of her husband, Jerry Douglas, who died in November at age 88. Jenner, 66, put together the event to make sure Kym had the support of her gal pals on her first Valentine’s Day after the Young and the Restless actor’s passing.

“My friends didn’t want me to be by myself so we had a little Galentines day dinner at @krisjenner ‘s ❤️w @coreygamble ❤️ @tamgus ❤️& #LoriLoughlin ❤️,” Douglas captioned the snaps.

Loughlin, 57, cozied up to Tamara Gustavson, Jenner, Corey Gamble and Kym in one group shot where Gustavson, 61, and the lifestyle guru held up giant Kylie Cosmetics heart-shaped Valentine’s Day boxes.

Kym also showed off Jenner’s elaborate place settings and table decor and smiled as she appeared to enjoy the low-key get-together at Jenner’s Calabasas mansion.

“Now I am not dreading V day,” the beauty expert continued. “I had such a sweet night with these wonderful friends. I realized Valentine’s does not have to be with a lover or partner, it can be just as special with friend’s, family, your animals, a neighbor or a good book📖.”

She added, “Love comes in many different forms. 💗 May your #valentines be sweet.”

The shindig was a rare outing for Loughlin. The When Calls the Heart alum and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March 2019 and accused of paying bribes to ensure daughters Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli were recruited by the University of Southern California crew team, guaranteeing their acceptance into the competitive college. However, they never officially played the sport or joined the school’s team.

After pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in May 2020, Loughlin and the designer, 58, paid a combined $400,000 in fines and served time in prison. The actress was behind bars for two months, from October to December 2020, while her husband served five months from November 2020 to April 2021.

Loughlin has slowly but surely been popping up around Hollywood. She made a cameo on daughter Olivia Jade’s TikTok in December 2021, and she had her first post-prison acting gig on GAC Family’s holiday special When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas the same month. She was also spotted grieving her Full House costar Bob Saget at his January funeral.

Ahead of her acting comeback, a source told Us Weekly that the New York native was “thrilled” to get back in front of the cameras.

“On meetings and calls, she’s been so sweet to everyone and always has been respectful so it’s exciting for everyone involved,” the insider told Us exclusively in October 2021. “There have already been conversations about future projects with her down the line.”

