Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are ‘Trying’ to Get Pregnant: It’s Only a ‘Matter of Time’

Not long now! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ready to expand their blended family.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first.”

The insider notes that the 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who is already the mother of Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, is “trying to get there in the natural way” but also “looking at IVF.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN/MEGA

While the Los Angeles native “could be pregnant already,” the source tells Us that it’s “highly unlikely” she and the Blink-182 rocker, 46, will make an official announcement anytime soon.

“Their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she confirms the news they’re expecting,” the insider adds. “Both of them are certain it’s the right path. Kourtney just melts seeing how great Travis is with his own kids, [Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16], and he has been a model gentleman with her and Scott [Disick’s children] too. They just adore him. It’s going to be a beautiful journey that ends with them blending their families as one and they cannot wait.”

The drummer and Kardashian made their relationship public in January 2021, and the Grammy nominee got down on one knee nine months later.

Following the pair’s October 2021 engagement, a source exclusively told Us that they want “a baby together without any doubt.”

The insider noted at the time that the reality star felt “confident” in her ability to conceive naturally, saying, “Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”

Prior to dating Barker, Kardashian was open about her plans for a fourth baby, even documenting her egg freezing experience on season 15 of her family’s E! show.

“I froze mine and hopefully they’re sitting there OK just for — you never know,” the University of Arizona grad told Ellen DeGeneres of the procedure in March 2021. “I really got talked into it. I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it one time since everyone else is doing it. I might as well.'”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

