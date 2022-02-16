Booker T. Washington HS basketball has their eyes set on state championship

Former police officer Kim Potter was sentenced Friday to two years in prison for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year in a Minneapolis suburb. Potter was convicted of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in December, but she was only sentenced for the more serious charge. Potter, 49,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday signed a bipartisan bill to extend government funding for three weeks to give Congress more time to reach an overdue deal financing federal agencies through the rest of the fiscal year, the White House announced. The Senate approved the measure Thursday...
Russian-backed separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine announced an evacuation of their breakaway region's residents to Russia on Friday, heightening fears that Moscow was planning to use an escalation in the long-running conflict as a pretext to invade. The move comes amid a spike in shelling in the area that has...
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police began arresting demonstrators and towing away vehicles Friday in Canada’s besieged capital, and a stream of trucks soon began leaving under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. The crackdown on...
NEW YORK (AP) — To plead the Fifth, or not to plead the Fifth?. That is the question Donald Trump may face after a New York judge ordered the former president to testify in a long-running state civil investigation into his business practices. Trump’s lawyers are almost certain to...
Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota has died, his wife announced in a Facebook post Friday morning. He was 59. His wife, former Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, said in the post he "passed away peacefully" Thursday night. Hagedorn announced his kidney cancer had returned in July 2021. In January,...
Abbott voluntarily recalled several of its baby formula products after four infants reportedly got sick. The powder formulas were distributed across the country, and possibly exported to other countries, the Food and Drug Administration said. The powder formulas impacted by the recall include Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. To identify if...
CNN — Republican lawmakers are starting to choose sides in the fight to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming, placing high-stakes bets in a divisive primary that is widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump and cementing deep rifts in the GOP over the direction of the party.
President Biden is delivering an update Friday afternoon on U.S. efforts to deter Russia from invading Ukraine, amid reports of increased shelling Friday in the eastern part of the country. The U.S. has said that Russia is capable of attacking Ukraine any day, even before the Olympic games conclude on...
