Watching Winter Live – February 16th, 2022

Two rounds of snow and ice are expected across the country in the week ahead. The second will bring snow and ice farther south in the Plains, then into the Ohio Valley and Northeast. A pair of winter storms will wring out more snow and ice during the week of...
Feb. 18 -- Straight out of an eerie scene from a Hitchcock movie, scores of birds suddenly out of nowhere could be seen falling from the sky on a fairly calm day, many plummeting to their death. The strange event was captured on a home security camera in the city...
After a brief reprieve from winter weather, regions spanning the Northeastern United States buckle down for another massive storm. Major winds and freezing rain had already wreaked havoc early Friday morning, leaving more than 100,000 Northeasterners without power. According to the New York Post, the massive storm will likely endure throughout the Presidents’ Day weekend.
A flood watch has been issued for the evening of February 16th through late night on February 17th. With a big warm up ahead of a cold front, this will result in a melt down of the large snow pack over the region. The warming is set to begin on the 16th. However, a run […]
A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
The Full Moon in Leo happens on February 16th, 2021; here's how to use this lunation to get in touch with your inner talents so you can shine for your uniqueness. Hey guys, we have the Full Moon at 28 degrees of Leo on February 16th, around 8:56 am PST. That would be 11:56 am EST. Check your local time to see when this lunation is occurring for you.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The roller coaster of weather temperatures will continue in Maryland this week.
Sunday was sunny, dry, and far less windy than Saturday. There was a cool high of 43 degrees.
Now, the temperature norm is up to 48 degrees!
Overnight the winds will begin to turn more to the south and southwest, which will begin to bring milder air into the region.
By Monday afternoon that warm air will be evident as temperatures in the Baltimore region reach the mid- and upper-50’s.
By Monday night, some clouds will filter in but the temperature will remain very mild.
On Tuesday, showers are expected to develop across the region, which will likely continue into early Wednesday morning.
And by Wednesday temperatures may reach near 70 degrees as the sun returns.
A cold front will again cross the region on Thursday though and some showers at night may mix with some wet snow or sleet for a few hours into Friday morning.
It will warm to the mid-to upper-40’s on Friday, so any winter mix will end quickly. Colder and dry weather will return by Saturday. The roller coaster of temperatures will continue this week.
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, February 22, Bay County Road and Bridges will conduct routine repairs and maintenance on the Deer Point Dam Bridge Structure on County Road 2321. Lane closures will be in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for about five days. Motorists should use caution in the area.
