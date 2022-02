Tim Ramthun, a Republican state senator from Campbellsport, is running for governor. He is running on a platform of B.S. He has promised he would make public to anyone who asked his evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. I have asked twice for evidence from his own senatorial district. He has produced no such evidence. Not even one defective ballot.

