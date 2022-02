Kentucky is having to play through more contact this season than most teams have throughout the recent history of college basketball — and UK isn’t alone in this phenomenon, either. The statistics have proven it. Foul calls have been trending downward for years now and are currently at an all-time low in 2021-22. It’s become such an issue that prominent media voices, including ESPN’s Jay Bilas, have outspokenly ridiculed this year’s officiating on a consistent basis.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO