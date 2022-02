Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has sent back its first images.The blurry image appears to show 18 different blobs of starlight – though they are actually all the same star, shaken up because the pieces of mirror in the telescope are not yet properly aligned.As such, the image is not only a major milestone in the rollout of a telescope that could one day reveal the ancient history of the universe and search for habitable alien planets.It is also an important part of the alignment and focusing of the telescope, since engineers will use it to properly setup its view...

ASTRONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO