GC LIVE: Mike Uva joins to talk MBB thriller over Ole Miss

Hello, world. It's time for college baseball here in the Deep South. I'm here at Oxford-University Stadium for the first game of Ole Miss' season-opening series against Charleston Southern. The Rebels enter the season ranked as high as No. 5 by Baseball America and are facing off against former volunteer assistant and director of ops Marc MacMillan. Before the season, the Rebels set a program record for most season tickets sold with over 8,000. We may not have quite that much today considering that some are still at work and it's roughly 45 degrees outside currently. But, I'm sure they'll be sellout crowds later on. Why would they not considering all that Ole Miss returns in the lineup and few key pieces within the pitching. Speaking of pitching, former Ole Miss closer Taylor Broadway will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO