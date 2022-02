Being a chef is hard work, but being a celebrity chef must be even more challenging. Not only do stars like Alex Guarnaschelli have to spend hours cooking, but they also have to do it in front of cameras, in a competitive setting, and endure long days of filming. When Guarnaschelli isn't starring in her show "Alex vs America" or working as a judge on "Chopped," she has to manage her restaurant, Butter. The busy chef is also the mom to a teenager, and all of this makes her life sound pretty exhilarating, but also quite exhausting.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO