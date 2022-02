BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most of the storms will be clearing out by this evening, ushering in much cooler temperatures for Friday. Any severe weather threat for our area ends soon after sunset as the rains move off to the east. Friday morning starts off in the upper 30°s to around 40° for the Red Stick with highs on Friday only reaching the mid 50°s. Fair skies in the forecast for the weekend with lows down near freezing for metro Baton Rouge on Saturday morning and dipping into the upper 30°s once again for Sunday morning.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO