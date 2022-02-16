ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Heath Sanders Releases Full-Length Video For His Steamy Viral Hit “Some Other Kind Of Love”

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZScD_0eGNbGHz00

Add this one to the baby-makin’ playlist.

Heath Sanders recently teased a tenderhearted new single, “Some Other Kind Of Love,” on TikTok, and his fans went crazy and blew the song up.

@heathsanders

Garage sessions with my boy @caseyparadaymusic More to come. #acoustic #acousticcover #originalmusic #songwriter #love

♬ Original Sound Heath Sanders Some Other Kind Of Love – Heath Sanders

The clip quickly racked up over 700k views, and had fans begging Heath to put this one out.

Well now we’re pumped to be the first to bring you the full version of this incredible song, “Some Other Kind Of Love.”

Co-written by Heath along with Jeremy Bussey, Houston Phillips, Jay Brunswick, “Some Other Kind Of Love” features Heath’s trademark gritty, powerful vocals that turned everybody’s heads in the first place, as he sings about finally falling in love with somebody and realizing that there’s just something different about this one than all those times before:

“I’d settled down, I’d given up
My old heart had had enough
Now you’ve got me wonderin’ what that was
Cause baby this is some other kind of love
So much more than a feelin’

Some other kind of love
It ain’t wanted, girl it’s needed
You can call it fate, call it luck
All I know is we found us
Some other kind of love”

Speaking about the song, Heath said that love is a lot like music, and that both give you that special feeling when you find that person – or that song – that’s different from all the others:

“Seems to me, everyone has their own unique way of expressing love. We all show it differently, we all feel it differently but it’s something each and every one of us share. It’s in our souls….

I think it’s a lot like music. You can find it everywhere, but it’s those songs that stand out, the ones that stand the test of time, that really give us something to hold onto. “

The stripped-down “garage session” video features just Heath and his guitar player Casey Paraday, and was filmed by Cody Villalobos, the same creative mastermind behind videos like Justin Moore’s “Why We Drink” and “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home.”

And to help celebrate the romantic new song on Valentine’s Day, Heath gave away a gift card to one of the most romantic places on the planet: Cracker Barrel.

@heathsanders

#duet with @heathsanders #collage #someotherkindoflove #giveaways #crackerbarrel #valentinesday

♬ Some Other Kind Of Love Heath Sanders – Heath Sanders

That oughta get the romance juices flowin’ if this song wasn’t enough already.

Heath has had a monster few years after first being discovered from his videos on Facebook, including his killer cover of Chris Stapleton’s “Either Way.”

He’s since been signed to Big Machine and released an EP of original music, Common Ground, in 2021.

And right around this time last year, Heath stopped by the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast to talk about his journey from the oil fields to being one of the hottest up-and-comers in country music.

He’s also continued to crank out the covers of some classic songs, including acoustic versions of songs like Shenendoah’s “Sunday in the South” and Journey’s “Faithfully.”

And now Heath’s gearing up to head out on the Country On It Tour with Justin Moore starting in March in Tuscon.

So if you’re heading out to see Justin (or you’re gonna catch Heath on one of his solo dates), just be warned:

If he sings this song, it’ll get you pregnant.

Heath Sanders Tour Dates:

2/19 – Russellville, AR 2/25 – Malvern, AR 2/26 – Springfield, MO 3/12 – Tucson, AZ* 3/13 – Prescott Valley, AZ* 5/12 – Everett, WA* 5/13 – Kennewick, WA* 5/14 – Nampa, ID*
7/2 – Mt. Gilead, OH 9/19 – San Martin, CA The post Heath Sanders Releases Full-Length Video For His Steamy Viral Hit “Some Other Kind Of Love” first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (2/18/22)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from Whiskey Myers, Hailey Whitters, Jon Pardi, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, 49 Winchester, Colby Acuff, Jake Owen, Walker Montgomery, Eric Bolander, The Infamous Stringdusters, Walker Montgomery, The Del McCoury band, and more. Turn it up,...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen & Ernest Drop Acoustic Version Of “Flower Shops”

Morgan Wallen and Ernest just dropped an acoustic version of their steel-soaked country heartbreaker, “Flower Shops,” just in time for Valentine’s Day. Written by Ernest, Ben Burgess, and Mark Holman, the song was inspired by George Jones’ classic “A Good Year For The Roses,” and this acoustic version just takes it to another level.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Justin Moore
Popculture

Brittany George, Aspiring Olympian, Dead at 24

Brittany George, an aspiring Olympian from Australia was found dead in a Brisbane neighborhood located in Queensland on Jan. 27, according to the Courier-Mail (per E! News). She was 24 years old. George was reported missing as the last time she was seen was on Jan. 21. The cause of death has not been announced.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert’s Longtime Guitar Player Scotty Wray Has Died

Heartbreaking news from the country music world. According to Country Now, Miranda Lambert’s longtime guitar player Scotty Wray has passed away. He was reportedly battling a heart condition for the past few years. Wray, the brother of ’90s country singer Collin Raye, had been playing with Miranda since the beginning of her career, all the way back to her days of gigging around Texas when she was just a teenager. Back in 2019, Miranda wished him happy birthday, citing their […] The post Miranda Lambert’s Longtime Guitar Player Scotty Wray Has Died first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steamy#Tiktok#Heathsanders Garage
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
BET

Keke Wyatt Announces She Is Expecting Her 11th Child On Social Media

Singer Keke Wyatt and her husband Zackariah Darring are expecting their second child together in the couple’s growing family. Wyatt made the announcement of her 11th child Sunday (Jan. 20) on social media. “My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Takes Kids North, 8, Chicago, 4, & Psalm, 2, Out For Fun Afternoon At Trampoline Park Amid Kanye Drama

Kim Kardashian let off steam with a fun afternoon at the trampoline park with North, Chicago, and Psalm, as Kanye West continues his social media rant. Sometimes, family fun can fix everything, even if temporarily. As Kim Kardashian faces Kanye West‘s continued Instagram tirade and attempts to block her “legally single” status, the star found her bliss with kids North, Chicago, and Psalm, enjoying a laid-back day at the trampoline park. In the new photos, available here, Kim sweetly held little Chicago while keeping Psalm and North close by as the foursome enjoyed a day at SkyZone.
CHICAGO, IL
CinemaBlend

After Lengthy Divorce Battle With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Is Making A Big Change

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock may be officially divorcing, but the details have taken some time to smooth out. Of course, for anyone, ending a marriage can be a tremendous life change, especially for a star of Clarkson’s magnitude. Yet, splitting from her partner isn’t the only change the Voice coach has decided to make in her life.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
CHICAGO READER

Stander masters moods and dynamics on their second full-length, Vulnerable

This year promises to be a big one for the Garrote, a new record imprint and publishing house founded in the Quad Cities by Aseethe guitarist-singer Brian Barr and photographer-videographer Josh Ford, who’s worked with bands such as Sunn O))), High on Fire, and Facs. The Garrote has a stacked release schedule for 2022, starting this month with Vulnerable, the second full-length by Chicago instrumental trio Stander. On this album guitarist Mike Boyd, bassist Derek Shlepr, and drummer Stephen Waller take the band’s dynamic, gloomy rock into sophisticated new realms, including twinkling, near-silent guitar passages and massive wall-of-sound distortion freak-outs. Stander tip the hat to veteran Chicago bands working similarly heady instrumental turf: they do the heavy, slow, yearning chords that have become Pelican’s signature, and they pile on the epic grandeur a la Russian Circles. It’s a joy to listen to Stander toy with light and darkness as they ramp up these tracks from stillness to top volume—it keeps Vulnerable full of excitement, energy, and thoughtful twists and turns.
CHICAGO, IL
TODAY.com

‘Baby Shark’ is being turned into a full-length movie

Children’s song “Baby Shark” has already made history as the most-watched YouTube video ever. Now, the famously catchy tune is being turned into a full-length movie. It’s expected to be released in 2023.Feb. 16, 2022.
MOVIES
People

Chloé Lukasiak Says She Feels 'Free' After Confirming Her Relationship with Brooklinn Khoury

Chloé Lukasiak is opening up about her relationship with Brooklinn Khoury. After months of speculation, the actress and dancer, 20, seemingly confirmed last October that she was dating the social media influencer by simply captioning a photo on Instagram with a single black heart. She later made it official by posting a tribute for their one-year anniversary in December.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

99K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy