Two men shot, rushed to hospital, police say

MPD crime scene tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire in Memphis’ Hollywood neighborhood left two men shot Wednesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened on Stovall Ave around 12:30 p.m.

Right after the shooting occurred, Memphis Police said one man was shot and taken to Regional Hospital in critical condition.

Hours later, around 3:40 p.m., police followed up and tweeted that a second man had also been shot and was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Police have not released any information yet on who the shooter is or what led to the gunfire.

If you know anything about this shooting, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

