ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Inde Wild Raises $3 Million in Seed Funding

By James Manso
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WicST_0eGNZKod00

Click here to read the full article.

Skin care brand Inde Wild has closed a seed round just months after launching.

The brand, founded by influencer and entrepreneur Diipa Büller-Khosla and launched last year, raised just over $3 million in seed funding, led by SoGal Ventures.

More from WWD

The brand has two stock keeping units: a Vitamin C serum for daytime use, and a Bakuchiol serum for night, which each retail for $37. The products combine Eastern and Western modalities, pairing Ayurvedic ingredients such as turmeric with recognizable active ingredients like peptides and squalane.

Inde Wild is available in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., and Büller-Khosla mentioned that the funds will be used to expand into other international markets, including her native India.

“We spoke to a few of our angel investors, and noticed we already have a complex supply chain and we’re in three countries. We need enough runway to take on more global markets. That, and to get an A-plus team,” she said. “We’re mainly going to be using these funds to take the global expansion further, and then really go in on the best talent.”

Büller-Khosla didn’t comment on the size of the brand, although industry sources estimate it to reach between $8 million and $10 million in sales for 2022. Sources added that the deal valued the company at just shy of $30 million.

“We see a huge opportunity in India as the beauty market there is just exploding. India is a market that’s ready, and ripe,” she said of the brand’s trajectory.

She isn’t just eyeing more markets abroad, though. “We have a few incredible products that I think are going to be really loved by our current customers, and also new customers,” she said.

Although Büller-Khosla launched the brand in a time of rapid consumer evolution and supply chain crises, she said the biggest challenge thus far has been more personal.

“I love meeting people, and having to conduct the entire business with all of our partners, including investors, online has been a bit of a challenge,” she said. “But the good things that came out of it are getting to focus on one thing. I’ve really focused on this, and the fruits are now there for the world to see.”

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Ilia Beauty to Be Acquired by Courtin-Clarins Family

‘Menopause Beauty’ Brand Raises Seed Round

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Mitchell & Ness Sold to Fanatics, Jay-Z, Other Investors

Click here to read the full article. A high-powered group has stepped forward to purchase Mitchell & Ness, the Philadelphia-based sports apparel firm. Fanatics, the country’s largest licensed sports merchandise retailer, has teamed with some bold-face names — Jay-Z, Maverick Carter, Meek Mill, the D’Amelio family and Lil Baby — to buy the business, officially called Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co., from Juggernaut Capital Partners. Terms were not disclosed.More from WWDThe Making of a Celebrity Sneaker DealNo Sesso RTW Fall 2022Kallmeyer RTW Fall 2022 Mitchell & Ness was founded in 1904 by Frank Mitchell and Charles Ness who opened a business in...
BUSINESS
WWD

Fashion

Lynn Ban Brings Some ‘Bling’ to the Halpern Show in London. The jewelry designer and vintage collector is being trailed by a Netflix crew. Wang brings Victorian references into a modern context for a new generation of women who are not afraid to be…. By. Temperley London RTW...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Hermès Touts ‘Genuine’ Pricing

Click here to read the full article. While its luxury peers roll out hefty price increases on iconic handbags, Hermès International has blinders on. “We don’t follow what others are doing,” executive chairman Alex Dumas said Friday after reporting “exceptional” growth in 2021 that pushed the company close to 9 billion euros in revenues.More from WWDHermès RTW Spring 2022Hermès Men's Spring 2022Inside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La Samaritaine “We do not intend to use prices as a way of ratcheting up further growth,” he told a webcast with analysts. “Our price is the genuine price. There’s a real rapport...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Caden Raises $3.4M in Pre-Seed Funding to Allow Users to Monetize Personal Data

Personal data platform Caden raised $3.1 million in pre-seed funding. Caden says its service allows users to have complete control over their data and earn a profit from it by sharing certain data with trusted brands, while never relinquishing ownership. The company also says its goal is to transform the internet and the use of personal data and make a better system for both consumers and brands. Caden founder and CEO John Roa joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seed Funding#Vitamin C#Inde Wild#Sogal Ventures#Eastern#Western
bizjournals

Lithium battery component company raises $11 million in Series A funding

Soelect, a Greensboro-based battery component development startup, has raised $11 million in Series A financing from three major investors. Through a fund sponsored by Lotte Chemical, Lotte Ventures was the lead investor. It partnered with General Motors Ventures, a venture capital fund of General Motors (NYSE: GM), and KTB Network, a Korean venture capital firm.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Fintech veterans launch payments startup Highline with $4.5 million in seed funding

Highline, a Dallas-based fintech startup, launched today with $4.5 million in seed funding led by Palo Alto-based firms Foundation Capital and Costanoa Ventures, according to a news release. The startup's goal is to improve access to credit for 40 million Americans with a payroll-linked payment method and craft and enable...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slackpreneur

Work From Home With Flex Jobs

Are you tired of working at an office for a boss? Want to work from home? Even before the epidemic in 2020 uprooted everything, an increasing number of individuals were abandoning their 9-5 jobs to work remotely and explore the world.
Coinspeaker

Rift Finance Raises $18 Million in Funding Round Led by Pantera Capital

With this additional funding, Rift Finance seeks to solve some of the fundamental issues for DAOs and further expand its services to other Layer 1 blockchain networks. On Tuesday, February 8, protocol-based liquidity provider Rift Finance raised $18 million in a recent funding round led by Pantera Capital. Rift specializes in offering protocol-based liquidity to decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO).
RETAIL
pymnts

Transport SaaS Startup Freterium Raises $4M in Seed Funding

Freterium, a Morocco-based transport management software provider, has raised $4 million in seed funding, the trucking logistics tech startup announced in a Thursday (Feb. 17) press release. The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company was launched two years ago, and its transportation management software product is designed to connect shippers with their logistics...
SOFTWARE
NBC Connecticut

Why Mentorship and Access to Capital Are ‘Critical' Keys to Closing the VC Gap for Entrepreneurs of Color

For women and people of color who are entrepreneurs, finding funding for their start-ups has been a struggle, especially since the start of the pandemic. According to Crunchbase, as of July 2021, Black female startup founders had only received 0.34% of the total venture capital spent in the U.S. Lamont Young, head of digital and customer experience at Citizens, says that lack of accessibility to capital and mentorship are "critical" hindrances to closing the minority VC gap.
ECONOMY
San Francisco Examiner

Grocery-delivering robots, holographic conferences and record Blockchain funding: This is your week in tech

Local startups did not take a hit in funding during the pandemic, new research shows. The Bay Area raked in more than 4,000 investments in startups last year, by far the most of any major tech hub, new research from Telstra Ventures shows. The San Francisco venture capital firm behind Box, DocuSign and Snap says the Bay Area and New York City pulled in more than half the VC cash that went to major tech hubs in 2021.
ELECTRONICS
Cheddar News

Bamboo-Based Paper Products Startup on a Mission to End Deforestation Raises $5 Million

Bamboo-based toilet paper company Cloud Paper raised $5 million in a recent funding round. Its product is a bamboo-based alternative to traditional toilet paper made from trees, and its mission is to end the deforestation caused by traditional paper products. Cloud Paper says the raise will allow it to make significant investments in its supply chain, product development, and hiring. Ryan Fritsch, a co-founder of Cloud Paper, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ENVIRONMENT
FOXBusiness

Google launching job training, placement initiative through $100M career certificates fund

Google is launching an initiative that it says will help more than 20,000 Americans with job training and placement through its $100 million Google Career Certificates Fund. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced Thursday the launch of a $100 million Google Career Certificates Fund, which aims to drive $1 billion in aggregate wage gains.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
WWD

WWD

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy