In addition to its enchanting visuals and heart-racing plot, a huge element to the experience of watching Euphoria is the music that plays in the background. Producer Labrinth gained popularity when the show aired in 2019, with the artist’s unique soundtrack memorable for its emotion-inducing, experimental style. Loops and snippets of the Euphoria soundtrack became top-trending TikTok sounds in no time. However, in the wake of Season 2, hits from as long ago as the 1960s are being revived and popularized in the same fashion.

