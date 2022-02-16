Police ask for help in finding missing Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Rodney Dean, a missing endangered adult.

Dean was last seen on Feb. 9 in Las Vegas. He is described as 5’8″, 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

According to police, he might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111, their Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

