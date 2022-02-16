ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police ask for help in finding missing Las Vegas man

By Ana Rodriguez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xRQ0T_0eGNXqY700

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Rodney Dean, a missing endangered adult.

Dean was last seen on Feb. 9 in Las Vegas. He is described as 5’8″, 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

According to police, he might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111, their Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Court documents reveal gruesome details in Colorado Springs’ woman’s death via baseball bat

COLORADO SPRINGS — Court documents have revealed more information regarding a woman’s brutal death, reportedly at the hands of her boyfriend. A recently-released affidavit details the moment when Daisha Fry’s daughter found her mother lying in her bedroom, beaten and bloodied, next to a baseball bat. Fry was found by her daughter just hours after […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police#Brown Hair#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

Underprivileged children in Las Vegas receive new shoes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–On Saturday, Feb 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shoes That Fit, a nationally recognized non-profit, hosted a community event at Parkdale Community Center in Las Vegas. The event saw 200 underprivileged children receive new athletic shoes. Beyond that, games and activities were available as well. The organization operates around the United […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy