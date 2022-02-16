New project in the works for Ben's Bells

Ben's Bells celebrates 20 years in Old Pueblo, welcoming the public to take part in their newest project.

They emphasize kindness can go a long way.

"What we don't think about as individuals is, we don't realize, that we don't know what the other person is going through," Ben's Bells Executive Director Helen Gomez points out.

A simple act could make someone's day a little bit brighter.

"It could be something as little as letting someone in at traffic and we all know that Tucson traffic can get a little crazy," Gomez suggested.

Tucson is no stranger to the be kind message thanks to Ben's Bells. Gomez says the nonprofit is entering its 20th year in the Old Pueblo.

"I think that's a testament to Tucson, the Tucson community because they've really embraced such a simple message; it started with such a simple message to be kind," she shared.

Ben's Bells has well over 200 murals in Tucson, and they have a really exciting one in the works.

"For people who know Tucson really well, we used to have an iconic I'm Tucson mural that was here in downtown Tucson," said Gomez.

Unfortunately, with all of the renovations, the mural didn't survive.

She tells us this should be happening in the fall.

"We are going to recreate it on the front of the Tucson Convention Center," reveals Gomez.

Locals will also have a chance to take part in the mural's creation.

"Leading up to that, we're going to have a lot of community workshops where people can come and make a tile and have a little tile that's a piece of the mural," describes Gomez.

And there's still plenty to take part in if you just want to stop by one of their locations.

"You could be glazing, you could be assembling bells, you could be making one of the things people really like to do that we don't always get to do it but tiles for murals," added Gomez.

But don't forget, kindness can start with you.

"It starts with one person. So, it's one person. And maybe it's a student, and then they take it home, and then it's their parents, and then we have the teachers involved," said Gomez.

Before you know it, we are all taking part in building kinder communities.

Kind notes, a kindness calendar and many more resources are available for those interested by visiting their website .

