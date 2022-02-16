Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir kept quiet during Kamila Valieva's Olympic skating performance

Their silence spoke volumes.

Typically NBC’s Olympic skating analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir never stop talking. Their enthusiasm for the sport they both excelled in is their calling card — each triple axle described as a miracle of science, grace and beauty. It’s either infectious or annoying, depending on your point of view. But it’s usually non-stop.

Tuesday, however, when Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva performed after failing a pre-Olympics drug test , they were uncharacteristically quiet. Don’t misunderstand — this wasn’t Vin Scully letting the action speak for itself during a Los Angeles Dodgers game. This was a statement.

Lipinski and Weir simply noted Valieva’s jumps from time to time, and their silence made the event unusually tense, even for such a high-pressure forum.

It was fascinating TV.

Announcers Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski talk during the women's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit in 2019. Paul Sancya/AP

While Gannon treads a middle ground, Lipinski and Weir did not

When Valieva was done, she broke down in tears. Weir said, simply, “All I can feel like I can say is that was the short program of Kamila Valieva at the Olympics.”

If you’ve watched any skating in the last few years, you know what a shock that is.

Beforehand Lipinski said, “I don’t know how many times over the past year I’ve said that she is the best figure skater I’ve ever seen, and just saying that now not only makes me confused, but it makes me angry, and again, I’m disoriented by everything that I thought I knew.”

Terry Gannon, the equivalent of a play-by-play announcer for skating, tried to steer down the middle. “Many feeling sympathy for a 15-year-old who’s been in a searing spotlight with the world watching,” he said, “but also feeling strongly she should not be allowed to compete.”

He was calling the competition with two of the latter.

Valieva was allowed to skate after Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Monday that she didn’t need to be personally suspended while the investigation continued. (She tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart drug, on Dec. 25 at the Russian nationals.)

The decision was met with outrage all over — not so much at Valieva as at the broken system that allowed her to skate — but nowhere more visibly than with Lipinski and Weir. If they kept their thoughts to themselves during Valieva’s skate, they let them flow before and afterwards.

“In my opinion, she should not be skating in this competition,” Lipinski said. “We have to remind ourselves that she is just 15 years old, a minor, and I know more than any what it’s like to compete in an Olympic Games at 15 years old, but a positive test is a positive test. She cannot skate.”

POOR JUDGING: Kamila Valieva should have been third after her short program, former Olympic judge says

LIVE UPDATES: Follow all the Olympic action happening today

OLYMPIC NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to follow USA's chase for gold in Beijing

Not only did Valieva skate, she skated well, and is in first place

But she could, and she did — exceptionally well. After the end of the women’s short program, her score of 82.16 landed Valieva firmly in first place , with the free-skate finals set for Thursday.

Afterwards Weir posted a short video on Twitter , calling it “the hardest event I’ve ever had to cover.”

Social media reacted with customary subtlety — some people praised Lipinski and Weir for what amounted to a silent protest. Others thought they were being too harsh on Valieva, citing her age.

And some thought Lipinski and Weir were abandoning their responsibilities as the high-profile faces of NBC during the highest-profile competition at the Winter Games.

Were they?

It’s a debatable point — they aren’t judge and jury, they’re commentators. Their job is to talk about the competition.

But in a way, they did.

Yet while Gannon is right to tread a middle ground, Lipinski and Weir are getting paid not just for their expertise but their opinions. They made those opinions clear Tuesday in a powerful way, not by what they said, but what they didn’t.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir kept quiet during Kamila Valieva's Olympic skating performance