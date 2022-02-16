ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir kept quiet during Kamila Valieva's Olympic skating performance

By Bill Goodykoontz, Arizona Republic
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492uGj_0eGNXERr00

Their silence spoke volumes.

Typically NBC’s Olympic skating analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir never stop talking. Their enthusiasm for the sport they both excelled in is their calling card — each triple axle described as a miracle of science, grace and beauty. It’s either infectious or annoying, depending on your point of view. But it’s usually non-stop.

Tuesday, however, when Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva performed after failing a pre-Olympics drug test , they were uncharacteristically quiet. Don’t misunderstand — this wasn’t Vin Scully letting the action speak for itself during a Los Angeles Dodgers game. This was a statement.

Lipinski and Weir simply noted Valieva’s jumps from time to time, and their silence made the event unusually tense, even for such a high-pressure forum.

It was fascinating TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KoGAO_0eGNXERr00
Announcers Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski talk during the women's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit in 2019. Paul Sancya/AP

While Gannon treads a middle ground, Lipinski and Weir did not

When Valieva was done, she broke down in tears. Weir said, simply, “All I can feel like I can say is that was the short program of Kamila Valieva at the Olympics.”

If you’ve watched any skating in the last few years, you know what a shock that is.

Beforehand Lipinski said, “I don’t know how many times over the past year I’ve said that she is the best figure skater I’ve ever seen, and just saying that now not only makes me confused, but it makes me angry, and again, I’m disoriented by everything that I thought I knew.”

Terry Gannon, the equivalent of a play-by-play announcer for skating, tried to steer down the middle. “Many feeling sympathy for a 15-year-old who’s been in a searing spotlight with the world watching,” he said, “but also feeling strongly she should not be allowed to compete.”

He was calling the competition with two of the latter.

Valieva was allowed to skate after Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Monday that she didn’t need to be personally suspended while the investigation continued. (She tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart drug, on Dec. 25 at the Russian nationals.)

The decision was met with outrage all over — not so much at Valieva as at the broken system that allowed her to skate — but nowhere more visibly than with Lipinski and Weir. If they kept their thoughts to themselves during Valieva’s skate, they let them flow before and afterwards.

“In my opinion, she should not be skating in this competition,” Lipinski said. “We have to remind ourselves that she is just 15 years old, a minor, and I know more than any what it’s like to compete in an Olympic Games at 15 years old, but a positive test is a positive test. She cannot skate.”

POOR JUDGING: Kamila Valieva should have been third after her short program, former Olympic judge says

LIVE UPDATES: Follow all the Olympic action happening today

OLYMPIC NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to follow USA's chase for gold in Beijing

Not only did Valieva skate, she skated well, and is in first place

But she could, and she did — exceptionally well. After the end of the women’s short program, her score of 82.16 landed Valieva firmly in first place , with the free-skate finals set for Thursday.

Afterwards Weir posted a short video on Twitter , calling it “the hardest event I’ve ever had to cover.”

Social media reacted with customary subtlety — some people praised Lipinski and Weir for what amounted to a silent protest. Others thought they were being too harsh on Valieva, citing her age.

And some thought Lipinski and Weir were abandoning their responsibilities as the high-profile faces of NBC during the highest-profile competition at the Winter Games.

Were they?

It’s a debatable point — they aren’t judge and jury, they’re commentators. Their job is to talk about the competition.

But in a way, they did.

Yet while Gannon is right to tread a middle ground, Lipinski and Weir are getting paid not just for their expertise but their opinions. They made those opinions clear Tuesday in a powerful way, not by what they said, but what they didn’t.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir kept quiet during Kamila Valieva's Olympic skating performance

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Tara Lipinski & Johnny Weir Dip It Low for TikTok’s Viral ‘Drop Challenge’ Challenge

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. If you aren’t following Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s joint Instagram page, then you might want to start. The figure skating legends constantly give their followers a closer look at their friendship with funny videos and snapshots of their head-turning outfits while they serve as commentators for the 2022 Winter Olympics. On Tuesday, the dynamic duo decided to take part in the new TikTok Drop Challenge. The Drop Challenge sees people going about their normal activities at the tune of...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Terry Gannon
FanSided

NASCAR series loses powerhouse team for 2022

As the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season begins at Daytona International Speedway, the series is without a perennial powerhouse. The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is scheduled to get underway this evening at Daytona International Speedway with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (5:00 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1; get your free trial of FuboTV here!), but one team is notably absent from the 47-car entry list.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Independent

Richard Kilty says he will never forgive CJ Ujah after losing Olympic medal

Richard Kilty does not believe he will ever forgive “reckless” CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test which will see him lose his Olympic silver medal.It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver won at last summer’s Tokyo Games after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.Kilty revealed Ujah had spoken...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Figure Skating#Nbc#Russian#Los Angeles Dodgers#Ap
The Spun

Video Of LSU Gymnast’s Insane Flip Is Going Viral

Video of an LSU Tigers female gymnast’s insane flip move is going viral on social media this weekend. Olivia Dunne, a standout gymnast at LSU, pulled off a pretty ridiculous floor move during a meet against Alabama on Friday night. Video of Dunne’s epic flip move has gone viral...
SPORTS
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
UFC
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Fans Voice Their Frustration with Daytona 500 TV Coverage

With one of NASCAR’s biggest races underway in Florida for the Daytona 500, fans everywhere are flocking to their TV screens for all the greatest coverage. However, that’s proving to be a bit of a challenge. After posting some action via social media, fans were quick to respond about the many commercial breaks being shown throughout the coverage.
MOTORSPORTS
E! News

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Reveal Wedding Plans Days After Getting Engaged

Watch: Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Is Engaged: See Her Ring!. Simone Biles is still doing cartwheels over her recent engagement to Jonathan Owens. During a conversation on Today on Feb. 18, the couple revealed that they're already in the early stages of planning their wedding. Though the gymnast had to catch a flight right after the Valentine's Day surprise, she and the Houston Texans safety initially began planning the ceremony over the phone.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

392K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy