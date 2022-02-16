ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater council candidates air views on housing, Scientology and more

By Tracey McManus
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
From left are Clearwater City Council candidates David Allbritton, Maranda Douglas and Gerry Lee. The three are running for Seat 4 in the March 15, 2022, municipal election. [ Photos courtesy of candidate campaigns ]

CLEARWATER — The three candidates running for City Council Seat 4 all say they want to make Clearwater better, but their perspectives on challenges in the city and how’d they address them set them apart.

In a virtual forum hosted by the city late Tuesday, moderator and former Bay News 9 anchor Al Ruechel asked the candidates what they see as the most pressing problem facing Clearwater.

Incumbent David Allbritton, 71, and challenger Maranda Douglas, 31, a community activist, named the affordable housing crisis. Allbritton also talked about the need to bolster the workforce and Douglas mentioned the threats of flooding caused by climate change.

Challenger Gerry Lee, 74, a retired technology specialist, said the most pressing issue in Clearwater is the need to go to residents and ask them what their problems are.

When Ruechel asked the candidates what they would do to address the affordable housing crisis, Lee said he would go to contractors and developers and say, “Folks, how can we build this cheaply?”

Allbritton said he supports incentives for developers to make workforce housing more financially feasible. He said he supports the city continuing to work with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, pointing to a recent deal where the city is selling Habitat five empty lots at $25,000 each to build housing.

“You’ve got to give developers the incentive to do affordable, workforce housing to level the playing field out so they’ll do that instead of building market rate apartments,” Allbritton said.

Douglas said she wants to tackle the affordable housing crisis on the front end by supporting initiatives for business owners like mentorship programs and assistance with rising rents. She said the city should “make sure that we have a business that is able to provide us with well-paying jobs so that we can have our workforce afford the housing situations that we have here.”

Candidates also pointed to their backgrounds for why they are most qualified to serve in office.

Allbritton said he has a long record of service, which began in 1997 on the Code Enforcement Board and then included the Downtown Development Board, a business task force, a charter review committee, Community Development Board and his election to the council in 2018.

“I think I have a pretty good, diverse slate of knowing what Clearwater is about, where it’s going and a pretty good understanding of how government works and how to get things done,” Allbritton said.

Douglas noted her community service that goes back to her teenage years at the Greater Ridgecrest YMCA. She also served as executive director of FYI Community Partnership, where she launched three mural and public art projects to help beautify the Lake Belleview and North Greenwood neighborhoods.

“I want to bring more energy and diversity to our city leadership that truly reflects the range of our residents and their needs,” said Douglas, who, if elected, would be the first African American since 1993 to serve on the council.

Lee pointed to his work history as a math teacher, insurance auditor, cost accountant and a programmer with Verizon before he retired in 2018.

“All my life I’ve spent solving problems and finding alternatives to problems,” Lee said.

In the coming months, the council is expected to determine how to spend $22 million the city received through the $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relief program.

Allbritton said the city should prioritize infrastructure in order to make repairs before disasters occur.

“I think we need to always be cognizant of aging infrastructure and get that fixed as we go and not be like other municipalities around us that wait until a sewer line breaks or water line and then go in and discover they need to fix it,” Allbritton said.

Douglas agreed, stating she would advocate for the federal relief funds to be spent on infrastructure and transportation solutions, including green initiatives to enhance roads for bicyclists, “to help people move through the city.” She said the money should also be spent on programs to help the affordable housing crisis.

Lee said the federal funds should be spent on installing sidewalks and curbs in neighborhoods that don’t have them.

When it comes to City Manger Jon Jennings’ ongoing negotiations with Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige about downtown revitalization, all three candidates supported more communication.

Although Douglas stated that she’s heard residents complain about how Scientology doesn’t pay bed taxes on the Fort Harrison Hotel, the church does pay taxes on its overnight accommodations. Roughly 145 properties purchased by limited liability companies tied to the church in and around downtown since 2017 are also on the tax rolls, but because the owners have kept the majority of them vacant, there is little economic benefit to the city.

“The stalemate that we’ve had with the church has been too long and personally I’m frustrated by it as well,” Douglas said. “What I think is most important here is that we need to have transparency.... Too often, too long, these conversations have been done in the dark and the community has lost trust in the city as well as in the church.”

Allbritton said landlords who are Scientology parishioners have been offering tenants only one-month leases, which has prevented businesses from opening in empty storefronts and being viable. But he expects negotiations between the city and the church to soon result in a plan for revitalization.

“We don’t want them taking over our city, we want them to be a partner in the city,” Lee said. “We want businesses downtown.”

The city will host a forum for the candidates for Seat 5 on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. live on the city’s YouTube channel. The Seat 5 candidates include Scientology defector Aaron Smith-Levin, artist Lina Teixeira and pastor Jonathan Wade.

