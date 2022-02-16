ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American and Southwest Airlines issue the first mask exemption letter

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
American and Southwest Airlines were instructed by a federal judge to issue a letter with an exemption for 30 days to not wear a mask while traveling to a 4-year-old Florida boy with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The 30 days are so that courts can conduct more in-depth court proceedings.

This is said to be the closest headway to come to the Americans who have been battling courts for over 8 months about the mask policies in airports.

There was an emergency scheduled hearing with the U.S. District Judge Patti Saris from Boston, Massachusetts after the government and two airlines refused to grant the boy a mask exemption who regularly needs to travel to Boston for specialized medical care.

After the court proceeding, the boy was issued the 30-day mask-exemption letter.

Michael Seklecki, the boys father, filed for a lawsuit on January 2 and was said to attempt to move for injunctions against the government on February 3 and the two airlines on February 8. The father is demanding $400,000 from the airlines for unlawful discrimination, and to put an end to the Federal Transportation Mask Mandate.

He is also said to be requesting compensation from all the airline workers who were directly involved with enforcing the mask policy on disabled passengers.

FL moms mobilize to counter conservative mom agendas

A new moms’ movement is gaining momentum across the Sunshine State and crying foul over what’s happening in our children’s classrooms. As Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone explains, these moms aren’t challenging schools and teachers but other parents who are questioning them.
