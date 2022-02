The X-Men continue down the road to Judgment Day in the latest batch of titles from Marvel Comics. As the Destiny of X era dawns with new series, creative team changes, and exciting developments, Judgment Day draws nearer, placing the X-Men in conflict with the Avengers and the Eternals. Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti helm the event, but the first hints of what's to come are in Gillen and Lucas Werneck's Immortal X-Men. Immortal X-Men #3 will dive deep into the diaries of precognitive mutant Destiny, mysterious mutant artifacts that have driven several X-Me stories over the years. She wrote the original diaries 100 years ago. Now freshly resurrected, it may be time for a sequel.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO