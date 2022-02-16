ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS concert event 'Permission to Dance on Stage' to screen in theaters

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCFyl_0eGNW2Y500

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has a new concert event coming to theaters.

The K-pop group shared plans Wednesday for Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul: Live Viewing, a live concert broadcast that will be available to watch in theaters March 12.

The event marks the first live worldwide broadcast of a concert from South Korea. The concert will run for three hours and feature BTS' greatest hits, including "Butter" and "Dynamite."

Tickets go on sale Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. EST in most regions and Feb. 23 in Asia.

The March 12 show is one of three concerts BTS will perform at Seoul Olympic Stadium in Seoul. The group will also perform shows March 10 and 13 that will be streamed live online.

Permission to Dance on Stage is presented by Trafalgar Releasing and produced and directed by HYBE and Big Hit Music.

"BTS have always shared a special connection with Army, and we are proud to bring them closer than ever through the group's awe-inspiring stage show live on the big screen," Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby said in a statement.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.

