Garth and I go way back;) He was one of the first country music artists I got to meet when I started in country radio back in the (gulp) 90s. In most “meet and greets” backstage; artists spend a few minutes with you, shake your hand, get your picture and send you on your way. Not Garth, he treated us and our listeners to a full-on meal backstage and time just chatting with him on the couch. At the time his kids were little, and they were running around. Trisha was opening for him on the “Seven” tour, and she was there lovely as always backstage.

