San Jose, CA

13-year-old boy arrested by San Jose police for attempted homicide

By Amy Larson
 4 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 13-year-old boy was armed with a gun when San Jose police officers arrested him in connection to an attempted homicide, according to law enforcement authorities.

The boy was identified as a prime suspect behind a shooting that unfolded at Sun Valley Market in Morgan Hill on February 11.

San Jose Police Department officers spotted the boy inside a vehicle Monday night and conducted a traffic stop on Monterey Road near Rancho Drive.

The boy ran from the car and led officers on a foot chase, police said.

“Officers chased the youth and took him into custody where they located a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband. The youth was transported to Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall and booked into their custody on charges of resisting arrest, possession of a firearm, and attempted homicide,” the Morgan Hill Police Department wrote.

Authorities investigate 16th traffic death in San Jose

Police detectives determined that a verbal altercation between several people led to the Feb. 11 shooting.

“At one point during the altercation, a male suspect, described as a Hispanic male youth with curly hair, brandished a handgun and fired one time at the victims,” MHPD wrote.

The gunman missed his target and no one was injured in the shooting, according to police.

Diezel
4d ago

Somehow the phrase from all the previous news articles on this suspect has been lost. "The suspect was known to police.". Meaning this little pain has been around and had run ins with the police. I'll bet the apple didn't fall far from the tree......

ted
4d ago

Well... these kids see them get right out of jail...then sue and become millionaires! Libs have DESTROYED OUR SOCIETY

Lois Webster
4d ago

this is not a black young man. this is another guy like celebrity killer Kyle rittenhouse whose mother Wendy drove her underage son to Kenosha with a AR-15 to murder two white men in cold blooded murder putting them in the graveyard and walked away free of charge..

