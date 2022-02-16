13-year-old boy arrested by San Jose police for attempted homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 13-year-old boy was armed with a gun when San Jose police officers arrested him in connection to an attempted homicide, according to law enforcement authorities.

The boy was identified as a prime suspect behind a shooting that unfolded at Sun Valley Market in Morgan Hill on February 11.

San Jose Police Department officers spotted the boy inside a vehicle Monday night and conducted a traffic stop on Monterey Road near Rancho Drive.

The boy ran from the car and led officers on a foot chase, police said.

“Officers chased the youth and took him into custody where they located a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband. The youth was transported to Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall and booked into their custody on charges of resisting arrest, possession of a firearm, and attempted homicide,” the Morgan Hill Police Department wrote.

Police detectives determined that a verbal altercation between several people led to the Feb. 11 shooting.

“At one point during the altercation, a male suspect, described as a Hispanic male youth with curly hair, brandished a handgun and fired one time at the victims,” MHPD wrote.

The gunman missed his target and no one was injured in the shooting, according to police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.