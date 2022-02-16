ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadalbin, NY

PHOTOS: Crews battle structure fire in Broadalbin

By Sara Rizzo
 4 days ago

BROADALBIN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Broadalbin-Kennyetto Fire Company received a call for a structure fire around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16. The fire was located on Honeywell Corners Road in Broadalbin.

The fire company said an Incident Commander was advised it was a “fully-involved structure fire.” Everyone was able to safely get out of the home.

Several emergency departments assisted at the scene including:

  • Perth Volunteer Fire Company
  • Fulton County Emergency Management Office
  • Fulton County Sheriff’s Department
  • Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance Corps
  • Galway Volunteer Fire Company
  • Town of Broadalbin Highway Department
  • Berkshire Volunteer Fire Department
The Mayfield Fire Department was put on standby and National Grid was on scene. The Montgomery County Rehab Unit was sent to offer relief for first responders.

“I would just like to thank all of our members and all of our mutual aid departments for their assistance this morning. It was greatly appreciated,” said Broadalbin-Kennyetto Fire Company Chief Bill Robinson.

