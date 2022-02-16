PHOTOS: Crews battle structure fire in Broadalbin

BROADALBIN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Broadalbin-Kennyetto Fire Company received a call for a structure fire around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16. The fire was located on Honeywell Corners Road in Broadalbin.

The fire company said an Incident Commander was advised it was a “fully-involved structure fire.” Everyone was able to safely get out of the home.

Structure fire in Broadalbin (Broadalbin-Kennyetto Fire Company)

Several emergency departments assisted at the scene including:

Perth Volunteer Fire Company

Fulton County Emergency Management Office

Fulton County Sheriff’s Department

Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Galway Volunteer Fire Company

Town of Broadalbin Highway Department

Berkshire Volunteer Fire Department

The Mayfield Fire Department was put on standby and National Grid was on scene. The Montgomery County Rehab Unit was sent to offer relief for first responders.

“I would just like to thank all of our members and all of our mutual aid departments for their assistance this morning. It was greatly appreciated,” said Broadalbin-Kennyetto Fire Company Chief Bill Robinson.

