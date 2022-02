The Philadelphia Eagles season ended with a playoff loss in the wildcard round while the Flyers are a disaster, losers of 16 of their last 18 games and tied for last place in the Metropolitan division with 39 points. The Flyers find ways to lose and they are infuriating to watch. The lockout that looms over Major League Baseball threatens to delay the start of the season and that leaves us with the only hope of excitement left with one of our four professional teams. The Philadelphia 76ers are Philadelphia Sports saviors, our Mount Rushmore.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO