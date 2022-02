MILFORD, Del. – Delaware is the home of the first paper florist shop on the Eastern Shore. It’s something that became a passion for Cookie’s Paper Petals owner Anastasia Jackson. “Crafting was a stress reliever for me. Back In 2017 when I was recovering from a hip injury as well as grieving the loss of my grandmother, I just took a leap of faith and decided to open up in the pandemic,” Jackson said.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO