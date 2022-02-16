ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Update On Plans For WWE NXT Stand And Deliver During WrestleMania Weekend

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report from @Wrestlevotes notes that the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event is scheduled to take place on the morning of WrestleMania 38 Night One, which is Saturday, April 2, from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The local start time will be 11am, or 12pm...

www.pwmania.com

ComicBook

New Report Says WWE's Bobby Lashley Will Need Surgery

Earlier today WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley's health status after going down in the Chamber Match at Elimination Chamber, but a new report says that WWE's statement was to cover for a real injury. Kazeem Famuyide of The Ringer Wrestling Show is reporting that Lashley is set to undergo shoulder surgery and will be out for at least 4 months. According to the report, Lashley has been hurt since his match with Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, and that's why he was attempting not to land on his shoulder during Lesnar's German Suplex barrage.
PWMania

Sting Comments On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

The legendary Sting took to Twitter to offer love and respect to Cody Rhodes. “Much love and respect for you Cody. [scorpion emoji],” Sting wrote with a photo of the two. Sting and Cody briefly worked together in AEW, but despite teasing a match, they never got the chance to compete against each other.
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

Yesterday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia featured competitive matchups while showcasing the company’s biggest stars. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar managed to decimate the other 5 men locked in the Elimination Chamber with him, ultimately becoming a 7-time WWE Champion. But...
PWMania

LIVE WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER RESULTS COVERAGE

WWE Elimination Chamber Results – February 19, 2022. – The WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show opens up from the WWE TV Studios in Stamford, Connecticut as Jackie Redmond welcomes us. She’s joined in the studio by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp. They hype tonight’s show. We get a promo for the Chamber structure. The panel discusses the Chamber matches and then sends us to Kevin Patrick backstage at the Jeddah Super Dome. Patrick is with Natalya, who has a bone to pick with Rhea Ripley. Natalya isn’t happy with Ripley calling herself The Iron Woman of WWE. Natalya says that is her title and she has three Guinness World Records to prove it. Natalya predicts Liv Morgan will win the Women’s Elimination Chamber so that one day she can be as great as Natalya and become a Triple Crown Champion.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
FanSided

NASCAR series loses powerhouse team for 2022

As the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season begins at Daytona International Speedway, the series is without a perennial powerhouse. The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is scheduled to get underway this evening at Daytona International Speedway with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (5:00 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1; get your free trial of FuboTV here!), but one team is notably absent from the 47-car entry list.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
PWMania

The Wrestling World Comments On The Undertaker’s WWE HOF Induction

Several pro wrestling stars have posted Twitter reactions to The Undertaker being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame. As reported earlier, WWE announced this morning that Undertaker will be the headliner for the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony, which was confirmed for Friday 4/1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The event will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network, and will air from the same venue that SmackDown airs from that night.
PWMania

WWE NXT Level Up Preview For Tonight (2/18)

WWE NXT Level Up will premiere tonight on Peacock and WWE Network at 10 PM EST. WWE has announced the following matches for tonight- -Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Kayla Inlay & Fallon Henley. -Edris Enofe vs. Kushida. You can click here for full spoilers from the tapings held...
PWMania

Backstage News On What Happened With The Usos and The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but the match never happened. The Viking Raiders came to the ring for the match, the final match before the main event, but they were immediately attacked by The Usos. The Usos destroyed the #1 contenders at ringside, and slammed Ivar on top of Erik before walking off.
The Spun

Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
PWMania

Kenny Omega Comments On Why He Thinks Cody Rhodes Left AEW

During an interview with F4WOnline.com’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega gave his thoughts on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW:. “Everyone was shocked. We all know when our deals our up, especially the EVPs, we know when our deals up. In the case of the Bucks, when their options kick in. For myself, I don’t have a deal like that. I’m up next year, just straight up, done. I would have to re-sign a new [contract], there is no option. We knew Cody’s, much like the Bucks, it was that time. We would hear that there was possibly some difficulty with the negotiation or whatever, but you never think it’s going in that direction where the talent is going to opt for leaving, especially, when this thing first started, the most passionate person of our revolution, the most passionate person of creating the ‘us vs. them’ mentality was Cody. It was strange for him to just choose to up and walk away.”
American Airlines
The Spun

Video Of LSU Gymnast’s Insane Flip Is Going Viral

Video of an LSU Tigers female gymnast’s insane flip move is going viral on social media this weekend. Olivia Dunne, a standout gymnast at LSU, pulled off a pretty ridiculous floor move during a meet against Alabama on Friday night. Video of Dunne’s epic flip move has gone viral...
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s Finish Sunday

Bubba Wallace nearly got it done on Sunday. The 23XI Racing driver finished in second place in the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon. Wallace nearly pulled off the win late, though he was edged out by 23-year-old Austin Cindric, who drives for Team Penske. Wallace was understandably dejected following the...
PWMania

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN TAPING RESULTS COVERAGE

– The WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens up on a tape delay from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Graves is replacing Pat McAfee again this week because McAfee was at the NFL Super Bowl last Friday when this episode was taped.
PWMania

Video: Bianca Belair Wins Women’s Elimination Chamber In Saudi Arabia

Bianca Belair is going to WrestleMania 38. Today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event saw Belair become the new #1 contender to the RAW Women’s Title by defeating Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H. and Alexa Bliss, inside the Chamber structure. Belair eliminated Bliss to get the win. Ripley eliminated Nikki first, Liv eliminated Doudrop, Bliss eliminated Liv, and Belair eliminated Ripley before pinning Bliss to win. The order of entrants went like this: Nikki, Liv, Doudrop, Ripley, Bliss, Belair, who earned the right to enter last by winning a Gauntlet Match last Monday on RAW.
stillrealtous.com

Major Title Match Announced For WWE WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 is quickly approaching, and on Saturday the stars of WWE competed at the final stop on the road to WrestleMania when they battled at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan fought inside the Elimination Chamber with a shot...
411mania.com

Updated WWE Ticket Sales For Wrestlemania and Madison Square Garden Events

Target=new>The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on ticket sales for two WWE events, including Wrestlemania 38 and a show at Madison Square Garden. The event at MSG in New York currently has 4,693 tickets out, an increase from 3,979 after discounts and advertising Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey. WWE announced two-for-one specials for both nights of Wrestlemania and the MSG event on March 5.
