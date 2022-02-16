ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's who's in town for halftime of the NBA All-Star Game

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
 4 days ago
The NBA has released details of a special halftime show taking place during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The star-studded ceremony will feature special performances that honor the league's 75th anniversary.

Taking fans on a journey
Eight-time Grammy Award winner and part-owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers Usher, five-time Academy Award and two-time Emmy winner Spike Lee, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Tiffany Haddish and Emmy Award nominee Anthony Anderson will narrate a special tribute honoring the NBA’s 75-year history. Trailblazer players in the league throughout the years will be recognized.

The tribute will highlight "the themes that have served as the cornerstones of the NBA since its founding: competition, culture and inclusion."

The introduction
Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly along with renowned producer DJ D-Nice will introduce the 2022 NBA All-Stars prior to tip-off.

Machine Gun Kelly performs during day one of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Four-time Grammy Award winner Macy Gray, who is from Ohio, will sing the U.S. national anthem, and Toronto native, two-time Juno Award-nominated, platinum-selling artist Ryland James will sing the Canadian national anthem.

Halftime finale
Nine-time Grammy Award winners Earth, Wind & Fire will perform their hit “Shining Star.”

From left, Verdin White, Ralph Johnson and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire perform at the Race to Erase MS drive-in event at the Rose Bowl, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The Inaugural NBA HBCU
As previously announced, award-winning actress and television personality Keke Palmer will perform the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the start of the inaugural HBCU Classic on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

She will be accompanied by the Howard University Showtime Marching Band.

Keke Palmer attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Star-studded musical lineup
DJ Khaled will be joined by Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Migos and Lil Baby to headline a performance before the AT&T Slam Dunk during the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at 8 p.m.

RELATED: A complete guide to the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

