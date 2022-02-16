ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte La Rose, LA

Construction on Butte LaRose bridge is well underway

By KATC News
 4 days ago
Construction of the new bridge in Butte La Rose is well underway.

According to the St. Martin Parish government, the guide wall of the Herman Dupuis Road pontoon bridge has been removed and the west approach is now being removed.

They say that with the west approach removed, the contractor will begin driving the new concrete piles on the west bank.

"Care is being taken during the disassembly in an attempt to salvage the old structure, as the local community organization “Hearts of Atchafalaya” has shown much interest in wanting to repurpose the Pontoon Bridge," the government says.

After years of using a pontoon, a $9 million, two-lane "state of the art" bridge, will be constructed in its place, St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars tells KATC.

That passage will be closed until the bridge construction is complete, so residents and those who travel in the area should keep that in mind, he said.
