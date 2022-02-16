Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade to return this summer

(Unsplash)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the city’s largest annual events, and one of the largest LGBTQ events in the region, is set to return to Uptown Charlotte this summer.

After two years of virtual and limited in-person events because of the pandemic, the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade is scheduled to take place Aug. 20-21.

Organizers say they plan to expand the festival area on South Tryon Street and change the parade’s route slightly. Having missed the 20th anniversary in 2021 because of COVID-19 safety concerns, Charlotte Pride is also planning a variety of special community events during Pride Month in June and leading up to the main event as well as during the weekend.

According to organizers, the event has grown over the past decade from just 10,000 visitors in 2010 to more than 200,000 in 2019.

“Charlotte’s annual Pride Week is the principal celebratory event for our LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Each year, the Pride Parade is one of the city’s most attended festivities and it serves as a special moment of acceptance and camaraderie for everyone involved,” Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles said in the news release.

For more information, go to charlottepride.org.

