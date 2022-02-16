ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

High gas costs from Ukraine threat pose Biden political risk

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453VRJ_0eGNTAUR00

With the continuing threat of Russia invading Ukraine, a foreign policy crisis is colliding with one of President Joe Biden's political vulnerabilities: Rising gasoline prices at home.

Americans are already dismayed by Inflation at a 40-year high, and Biden is warning that gas prices could get higher if Russian President Vladimir Putin chooses to invade. It's a recognition of Biden's own risks ahead of the 2022 midterm election s: Inflation has become an albatross for Democrats despite the nation's strong economic growth last year.

“We’re prepared to deploy all the tools and authority at our disposal to provide relief at the gas pump," the U.S. president declared Tuesday. “We are taking active steps to alleviate the pressure on our own energy markets and offset rising prices.”

The cost of crude oil — and gasoline— began to climb over the past month as Putin massed forces on the Ukrainian border. The diplomatic back-and-forth has whipsawed financial and commodity markets as investors try to price in what an armed conflict and U.S. sanctions against Russia would mean for the global economy.

Even though the broad U.S. economy can absorb higher energy prices, American families have been seeing sharp increases in the price of food, energy and other goods. Forecasts from JPMorgan and other investment firms suggest that crude oil — already at about $95 a barrel — could exceed $125 a barrel due to tight supplies, which an invasion would intensify.

Biden wants to put the focus on how the Ukraine situation is contributing to higher gasoline prices, but costs at the pump already were dramatically higher from a year ago. Efforts to coax more oil production in the U.S. and abroad have largely failed.

Republicans most certainly won’t give Biden a pass due to tensions abroad. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell criticizes the president for higher energy and food prices, contending that “the Biden administration seems less interested in trying to solve this problem than in trying to persuade families the pain is just in their heads.”

In a December AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, most Americans -- 85% -- said they’d experienced higher than usual prices for both groceries and gas in recent months. And in an open-ended question about top issues for the government to be working on, 10% named gas prices and energy costs, a sign of the political challenge confronting Biden.

“Given the world that we’re in, any increase in prices of commodities, even if that is transitory, even if the Federal Reserve generally tries to look past obvious supply shocks in making its decisions, it adds to the policy conundrum," said Gerard DiPippo, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “It puts the White House in a bind.”

Biden did not spell out what specific steps his administration would take to reduce oil prices should the situation in Ukraine worsen. In late November he ordered the release of a record 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve to reduce price pressures.

Gasoline prices did fall in the weeks after the oil was released, though prices have since eclipsed the levels at the time when Biden announced the drawdown. He could order another release if diplomacy fails to cause the Russians to pull back.

Members of Congress are looking for other ways to ease the pain.

Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire — both up for reelection — are already calling for a suspension of the federal gasoline tax. The White House has yet to endorse or rule out this option.

“What people are focusing on is what we can do immediately,” said Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat. “People need relief right now, so this is a short-term way to do it.”

Gas prices are up nearly 40% from a year ago and more than 6% over the past month, according to AAA. Suspending the federal tax of 18.4 cents a gallon would not offset the price increases that occurred recently as Russia threated Ukraine. And there is no guarantee that energy companies would pass all of the savings on to consumers.

It's also unclear whether there is enough support in the Senate for a gas tax holiday to go forward. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska equated it to a one-off “sugar high” that could wear off quickly.

“I don’t think that’s the solution here," Murkowski said. "This doesn’t solve the problem for people paying high prices at the pump. This is a ‘we’re going to stop you from thinking about it by giving you a little bit of an offset here.’”

Adjusted for general inflation, gas prices are not necessarily that high. Average prices were generally higher from 2011 to 2014 during Barack Obama's presidency and during George W. Bush's second term, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Jason Furman, a former Obama aide, Harvard University economist and senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said that the U.S. economy is at a point where it can withstand higher oil prices, though pockets of the country could be hurt. High prices would, in fact, lead to more oil-related investments that could cause prices to eventually fall.

Furman said the best choice Biden could make is what he did on Tuesday, warning the American people that prices could rise if war occurs.

"There's just not a lot that the president can do," Furman said. “ A certain amount of what the president should do is level with people that these events may drive prices up temporarily and that prices will also come back down.”

———

Associated Press writer Kevin Freking contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
WEKU

Biden says a Russian invasion of Ukraine would hurt Americans. Here's how

With 150,000 Russian troops circling Ukraine's borders and U.S. officials warning that a major invasion could take place any day, President Biden has signaled to the American public that it, too, may feel effects if Russia chooses to invade. "If Russia decides to invade, that would also have consequences here...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alaska State
State
Arizona State
The Atlantic

How Much Does Ukraine Really Matter to the U.S.?

Sign up for Conor’s newsletter here. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many countries have passed or invoked laws against misinformation. In the United States, content distributors like Spotify and social-media platforms like Twitter are under pressure from one faction to take action against medical misinformation and from another faction to stay viewpoint-neutral and allow all perspectives to be aired.
POLITICS
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel

VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Jason Furman
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ukraine#Oil And Gas#Americans#Russian#Democrats#Ukrainian#Jpmorgan#Republicans#Senate
BBC

Ukraine: Satellite images show Russian military activity

The latest satellite images provided by the US space technology company Maxar show that wide-scale Russian military activity persists close to Ukraine's borders, despite recent Russian claims of de-escalation and withdrawal. Taken in mid-February, they illustrate that Ukraine remains surrounded on three sides - on its borders with both Russia...
MILITARY
HuffingtonPost

What Might Happen Next With Inflation (It’s Not Pretty)

WASHINGTON – Inflation has become a top political problem in Washington, damaging President Joe Biden’s standing with voters and grinding his domestic policy agenda to a halt. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that compared to last year, consumer prices in January had risen at the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Russia
Fortune

What canceling student loan debt really means

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On the campaign trail in 2020, President Joe Biden promised to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for every federal student loan borrower. That hasn’t happened yet....
COLLEGES
PBS NewsHour

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis. “I don’t know what the president...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

550K+
Followers
136K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy