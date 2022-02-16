RB Salzburg 1-1 Bayern Munich: Champions League last 16 first leg – as it happened

10.29pm GMT

Match report

9.53pm GMT

Full-time: RB Salzburg 1-1 Bayern Munich

For a long time Salzburg were on course for a precious win thanks to Adamu’s first-half goal, which reflected the hosts’ early superiority. They then defended valiantly in the second period until Coman - Bayern’s best attacker - plundered a late equaliser. Bayern will be strong favourites going into the second leg. But they are strong favourites here, too, so Salzburg’s goose is not cooked yet.

Salzburg players understandably look gutted. Photograph: Alexandra Beier/AP

9.48pm GMT

90+1 min: There will be at least four minutes of added time. Can Bayern really sicken the hosts and nick a victory?

9.47pm GMT

GOAL! Salzburg 1-1 Bayern Munich (Coman 89)

Coman has done it! He’s been Bayern’s best attacker all night and has finally got his reward. It came from a cross from the right by Pavard. It was flicked on near the penalty spot. Kirstensen was wrongfooted, and Coman came in on the his blindside to scuff the ball into the net near the back post! Salzburg’s last-ditch defending had been exceptional for most of the second half, they’ll be disgusted to have conceded like that.

Kingsley Coman slots home Bayern Munich’s equaliser. Photograph: Kerstin Joensson/AFP/Getty Images

9.43pm GMT

87 min : Salzburg substitution: Kjaergaard on, the excellent Adeyemi off.

9.42pm GMT

85 min : Coman’s not finished yet. He wins another corner, takes it shot and then curls in a delicious cross. Choupo-Moting only needs to ge a touch .. but he can’t ... and the ball drops a couple of yards wide of the far post. Salzburg are nearly there ... the crowd’s giddiness is palpable!

9.40pm GMT

83 min : Coman booked for chopping down Capaldo after being dispossessed. A symptom of Salzburg getting the upperhand again in the last few minutes?

9.38pm GMT

83 min : Ulmer swings in a corner. Ulreich punches it clear.

9.38pm GMT

81 min : Ulreich makes a vital save with his feet to stop Adeyemi from scoring on the break. But the ball spins loose to Adamu, who is 10 yards out. With the keeper still on the floor, Adamu sidefoots for goal ... but Pavard slides in to divert it behind for a corner!

Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi reacts after being thwarted by the Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich. Photograph: Alexandra Beier/AP

9.37pm GMT

80 min : Salzburg substitution: Sucic on, Seiwald off. Bayern substitution: Sabitzer on, not sure who came off.

9.35pm GMT

79 min : Solet makes yet another block, heading a Choupo-Moting shot from 18 yards behind for a corner.

9.34pm GMT

78 min : Bayern substitution: Choupo-Moting on Gnabry off.

9.34pm GMT

77 min : At last Salzburg decide to double up on Coman. Capaldo gets back to help out Kristensen and, for once, Coman can’t get through or even deliver a cross.

9.33pm GMT

75 min : Salzburg make a rare venture into the Bayern half and Adeyemi wins a corner. but it’s cleared and Bayern hurtle downfield. Coman slips a pass through to Sane, who goes for a goal on the run. Kohn parries and then pounces on the rebound before Sane can tap it in!

9.30pm GMT

73 min : Coman skins Kristensen down the left and zags into the box before firing low and hard from a difficult angle. Köhn parries it wide for a corner. Which comes to nothing.

9.28pm GMT

72 min : Coman makes another incursion down the left. But his cross is again cut out by a last-gasp intervention from a defender, this time by Ulmer.

9.26pm GMT

69 min : Salzburg clear, but the ball keeps coming back.

9.24pm GMT

66 min : Gnabry cuts in-field and fizzes low pass towards Lewandowski, who dummies it to let it run to Coman. The Frenchman jinks past two and then unloads a shot from 20 yards. Solet makes another critical block, this time with his head.

9.21pm GMT

64 min : Bayern are turning the screw. An equaliser feels imminent. Except that Salzburg’s last-ditch defending is impressive. Coman nearly connected with Lewandoswki with a nice cross from the left just now, then Sané tried to beat Köhn with a knucke-ball from miles out. The keeper watched it all the way and held it.

9.18pm GMT

61 min : Coman - Bayern’s most dangerous attacker - jinks to the byline and cuts the ball back for Gnabry, whose acrobatic volley from eight yards is blocked by ... Müller.

9.16pm GMT

59 min : Pavard chips a cross from the right gently into the keeper’s arms. So that’s that for that attack. The problem for Salzburg is that Bayern are likely to be back real soon, because the hosts are struggling now to get out of their own half.

9.14pm GMT

57 min : Bayern have improved since the first half but there is still an unusual sloppiness to some of their play, such as the mislaid pass by Kimmich and wonky control by Gnabry that just undermined a promising counter-attack.

9.10pm GMT

54 min : Anoteher important intervention by Solet. But the threat from Bayern is growing.

9.09pm GMT

52 min : Brilliant burst by Coman after an immaculate piece of control. He dashes past Kristensen and into the box, but Solet hurries across to make a precious block.

9.07pm GMT

49 min : Lothar Matthäus is watching from the stands. Perhaps that is what inspired Seiwald to try to recreate the goal the German scored against Yugoslavia at the 1990 World Cup. But Seiwald doesn’t hit it as well, so Ulreich makes the save.

9.05pm GMT

48 min : Sule strides out of central defence and into midfield. Then he toe-pokes a clever pass into the path of Sané. But Köhn sprints out of his area to beat the attacker to it and welly clear.

9.04pm GMT

47 min : Pavard overhits a long pass but Kimmich retrieves a weak defensive header and sends the ball wide to Coman. The winger goes for goal from the left-hand corner of the box. It’s a good effort but a yard too high.

9.02pm GMT

46 min : No personnel changes during the break but will Bayern show more energy and cohesion?

8.59pm GMT

“I realize that Salzburg going toe to toe with Bayern is because a beverage company wants more publicity,” writes Kari Tulinius. “However, it also puts me in mind of a better time for football, at least in terms of who could hope for glory, like when the European Cup semi-finals featured Austria Vienna, Malmö, Cologne, and eventual winners Nottingham Forest. Superclubs play pretty football, but no one else can dream anymore. Enjoy the second half!” Indeed, back when Bayern last lost to an Austrian side - in 1967 - , Bayern weer also held to draws by Shamrock Rovers and Tatran Presov. And the champions of Europe came from Scotland...

8.50pm GMT

Half-time RB Salzburg 1-0 Bayern Munich

The underdogs have a surprising but deserved lead thanks to Adamu’s wonderful finish after coming on to replace the injured Okafor. The effervescent hosts have made the German champions look cumbersome and disjointed. Bayern haven’t lost to an Austrian side for 55 years but they need to get up to speed here or they’ll be beaten, and quite possibly ousted from the tournament for which they are one of the favourites. Lewandowski has barely had a kick so far.

8.47pm GMT

45 min: Penalty? The crowd think so -but the ref doesn’t. What will Var say? Pavard dawdled as a throw-in was chucked to him. Adeyemi nipped in and appeared to get to the ball first before being caught by the sluggish defender. but Michael Oliver seemed to think Pavard got a touch on the ball and not on the defender. The Var official - Chris Kavanagh - saw nothing to the contrary, apparently.

8.44pm GMT

44 min : The impressive Adeyemi swaps pass at the left-corner of the Bayern box and then tries to curl a shot into the far corner. Nice idea but the execution is a little off, and Ulreich is left with a comfortable save.

8.41pm GMT

42 min : Camara loops a clever pass over the top of the Bayern defence, springing their offside trap. Adamu tries to lope clear but miscontrols the bouncing ball, enabling Süle to get back and intervene.

8.40pm GMT

40 min : Better from Bayern. They play their way intricately into the Salzburg box but Gnabry is foiled by two terrific blocks!

8.38pm GMT

38 min : Bayern have had most of the ball in the last few minutes but haven’t looked like doing much with it. It’s all too ponderous.

8.35pm GMT

35 min : Gnabry tries to make gains but is crowded out. Salzburg are hunting efficiently in packs. Bayern look flustered and frustrated.

8.33pm GMT

33 min : Bayern have found no answer since falling behind. Salzburg continue to dictate the pace - and it’s a pace Bayern are finding hard to cope with.

8.30pm GMT

30 min : Hernandez gets back to make another crucial tackle on Adeyemi, a constant menace.

Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi (right) surges forward as Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane (centre) looks on. Photograph: Kerstin Joensson/AFP/Getty Images

8.30pm GMT

28 min : Kimmich flights a nice diagonal pass to the right. Gnabry takes it down and slips it in to Sané, arriving at speed in the box. He takes his shot early but fires wide of the far post.

8.28pm GMT

26 min : Bayern are lacking rhythm; they’re struggling to match Salzburg’s tempo and are giving the ball away frequently.

8.24pm GMT

24 min : Salzburg have their danders up now! Their speed and slickness are making the Bayern defence look decidedly lubberly. Aaronson shows nifty footwork to find space in the box for a shot on the spin, forcing a decent save from Ulreich.

8.23pm GMT

22 min : The goal came from a quick turnover of possession. Adeyemi made it count by hurtling down the right and then feeding Adamu, who had no hesitation in guiding a first-time shot into the top corner.

8.22pm GMT

GOAL! Salzburg 1-0 Bayern (Adamu 21)

The substitute sweeps a wonderful shot into the net from the edge of the area, just to the left of the D! What a finish, and what an impact from the player who only came on 10 minutes ago because of the injury to Okafor!

Salzburg’s Chikwubuike Adamu celebrates scoring the opening goal. Photograph: Kerstin Joensson/AFP/Getty Images

8.18pm GMT

18 min : A wicked swerving cross from the let by Coman. It’s just too far ahead of Müller, allowing the keeper to do a superman-punch to safety.

8.17pm GMT

17 min : Aaronson is quick to pounce on a loose ball and is then pushed over by Süle, giving Salzburg a freekick midway inside the Bayern half. Seiwald clips it out to the right wing for Solet to drive across the face of goal .... but Solet shanks it over the bar, and he was offside, anyway.

8.15pm GMT

15 min : Bayern are starting to exert a little more control, playing more of the match in opposing territory. Muller tries to give them the lead but heads over from a corner by Kimmich.

8.11pm GMT

12 min : Salzburg substitution: Adamu on, Okafor hobbles off.

8.10pm GMT

12 min : Köhn gets down smartly to push away a curling shot from the corner of the box by Gnabry.

Salzburg’s Andreas Ulmer (left) tries to block a shot from Bayern’s Serge Gnabry. Photograph: Alexandra Beier/AP

8.10pm GMT

11 min : Adeyemi races down the right and then veers into the box. He tries to dodge his way past Süle but the defender isn’t fooled by his feints and then steps in to relieve him of the ball.

8.08pm GMT

9 min : Ulreich’s punches an in-swinging corner out to the edge of the area. Camara attempts to send it back at him but his shot is blocked.

8.07pm GMT

8 min : Okafor’s shot from 18 yards is deflected behind for a corner. The chance came after Salzburg won the ball high up the field again.

8.06pm GMT

7 min : Play is zipping from one end to the other, both defences are looking stretched and the crowd are loving it!

8.05pm GMT

6 min : Adeyemi - already very influential when Salzburg are attacking - wins a corner for the home team. But Ulmer’s delivery is slack and it’s hoofed away at the near post.

8.04pm GMT

5 min : Salzburg dither instead of clearing a corner, causing all sorts of mayhem in their box. Eventually the scramble it clear.

8.03pm GMT

3 min : Already it’s clear that both sides have come to attack. Süle is slow to get into the flow and finds himself robbed of the ball by Adeyemi deep in Bayern territory. The forward - a former Bayern academy player - scoots down the left and picks out a clever cross. Pavard has to make a vital block at the edge of the box.

8.00pm GMT

1 min : The hosts get the game under way in front of a full and loud house.

7.56pm GMT

As Iron Maiden’s Fear of the Dark resounds around the Stadion Salzburg, the teams emerge from the tunnel and on to the pitch. It’s two minutes to , um, nine o’clock local time.

7.07pm GMT

Teams

Salzburg ; Köhn; Kristensen, Solet, Wöber, Ulmer; Capaldo, Camara, Aaronson, Seiwald; Okafor, Adeyemi

Subs: Mantl, Walke, Van Der Brempt, Piakowski, Bernède, Kjaergaard, Sucic, Simic, Guindo, Tijani

Bayern : Ulreich; Pavard, Süle, Hernandez; Gnabry, Kimmich, Muller, Tolisso, Coman; Sané, Lewandowski

Subs: Früchtl, Upamecano, Richards, Choupo-Moting, Wanner Sabitzer, Sarr, Roca, Nianzou, Vidovic, Tillman, Stanisic

Referee: M Oliver (Eng)

6.45pm GMT

Preamble

It is just over 55 years ago to the day since Rapid Vienna beat Bayern Munich in the first leg of the 1967 European Cup Winners Cup tie. That was the first and only time that an Austrian side has beaten Bayern. The Germans won the second leg (and went on to win the tournament, as Rangers fans could tell you) and have pretty much spanked their neighbours every time they’ve met since then. That includes Salzburg, who were walloped 3-1 and 6-2 when the teams made in last season’s Champions League.

That was in the group stages: this year Salzburg have made it to the knockout round for the first time – but you’ll be hard pressed to find anyone who thinks they’ll get past Bayern and prolong their campaign. Bayern, you see, waltzed through their group, winning every match, usually but a hat-full. They’re among the favourites for outright glory in this competition. Then again, they were expected to pummel Bochum in the Bundesliga last weekend but slipped to a 4-2 defeat, a timely reminder that anything is possible in football. As for Salzburg, they’re in good form, having won each of their last five matches in all competitions, including last weekend’d domestic win over none other than Rapid Vienna.