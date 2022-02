The choice of Ethereum as a digital currency to own is not far-fetched as the coin is one of the most promising cryptocurrencies in terms of utility. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest digital currency in the world is seeing its adoption numbers rise as Glassnode data shows the number of investors’ addresses holding at least 0.1ETH have surged to a new All-Time High (ATH). Per the data, this number is pegged at 6,895,205, up from the 3,638,204 addresses that were reported to be holding the same number of Ether at the start of last year.

