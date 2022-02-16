‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ And ‘Beasts Of The Southern Wild’ Scribe Lucy Alibar Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE : Lucy Alibar , the playwright and screenwriter who broke out with Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Beasts of the Southern Wild in 2012, has signed with CAA for representation.

The acclaimed film, based on Alibar’s one-act play Juicy and Delicious , told the story of Hushpuppy (Quvenzhané Wallis), a six-year-old learning the ways of courage and love while grappling with both her hot-tempered father’s fading health and the melting icecaps that have flooded her ramshackle bayou community. Alibar adapted the screenplay with the film’s director Benh Zeitlin and was recognized for her work with an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, among other accolades.

Alibar most recently adapted Delia Owens’ New York Times bestselling novel Where the Crawdads Sing for Hello Sunshine. The film, which watches as a woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with, is set for release via Sony Pictures this summer.

Alibar also wrote and produced the film Troop Zero , starring Viola Davis, which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

She continues to be represented by attorneys Marcy Morris and Jamie Mandelbaum at Jackoway Austen Tyerman.