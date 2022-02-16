‘Peacemaker’ Renewed For Season 2 By HBO Max

A Season 2 of James Gunn ’s popular DC series Peacemaker is locked and loaded on HBO Max . Gunn will direct and write all episodes for the new season.

Gunn and series star John Cena announced the news on social media Wednesday morning, with Gunn already having indicated on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast recently that there was a good chance of a second season on the streamer.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said, “The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with Peacemaker . He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that’s simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world. As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f***ing chance.”

The Season 1 finale drops on HBO Max at midnight, and Cena’s Christopher Smith, Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), Leota (Danielle Brooks), Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) and Economos (Steve Agee) were last left in a scenario where they had to get all these alien butterflies off the planet; it ultimately looks like a big face-off with a giant larvae or “Cow” as they call it. Also, in the most recent episode, Cena’s Chris came to terms to put it mildly with his racist dad, Augie (Robert Patrick).

Previously on the Hero Nation podcast, Gunn told us that another Suicide Squad spinoff series based on another character is in development.

“Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max,” said Gunn in separate statement. “To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!”

Cena added, “I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series.”

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Season 1 of Peacemaker and directed five, including the first. Gunn, Safran and Matt Miller serve as EPs on the series, with Cena as co-EP and Stacy Littlejohn as consulting producer. Based on characters from DC, Peacemaker is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros Television.

