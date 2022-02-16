ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Peacemaker’ Renewed For Season 2 By HBO Max

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEiID_0eGNSxTj00

A Season 2 of James Gunn ’s popular DC series Peacemaker is locked and loaded on HBO Max . Gunn will direct and write all episodes for the new season.

Gunn and series star John Cena announced the news on social media Wednesday morning, with Gunn already having indicated on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast recently that there was a good chance of a second season on the streamer.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said, “The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with Peacemaker . He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that’s simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world. As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f***ing chance.”

The Season 1 finale drops on HBO Max at midnight, and Cena’s Christopher Smith, Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), Leota (Danielle Brooks), Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) and Economos (Steve Agee) were last left in a scenario where they had to get all these alien butterflies off the planet; it ultimately looks like a big face-off with a giant larvae or “Cow” as they call it. Also, in the most recent episode, Cena’s Chris came to terms to put it mildly with his racist dad, Augie (Robert Patrick).

Previously on the Hero Nation podcast, Gunn told us that another Suicide Squad spinoff series based on another character is in development.

“Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max,” said Gunn in separate statement. “To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!”

Cena added, “I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series.”

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Season 1 of Peacemaker and directed five, including the first. Gunn, Safran and Matt Miller serve as EPs on the series, with Cena as co-EP and Stacy Littlejohn as consulting producer. Based on characters from DC, Peacemaker is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros Television.

HBO & HBO Max Executive Interview: Deadline’s Full Coverage

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’: Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez Among Six Cast In ‘TWD’ Spinoff Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. AMC has announced additional cast for Tales of the Walking Dead, its new spinoff series set in The Walking Dead universe. Olivia Munn (Violet), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys) and Gage Munroe (Nobody) have been tapped to star in the AMC Studios-produced episodic anthology series. Each of the six one-hour standalone episodes will focus on both new and established characters set in the world of the original series. It’s set to premiere this summer on AMC and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Moses Storm Joins Paramount+’s ‘Players’ As Recurring; Sean Yves Lessard To Recur In Syfy’s ‘Reginald The Vampire’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+ has added Moses Storm (I’m Dying Up Here) to its upcoming esports series Players. The docu-style series comes from Peabody-winning American Vandal co-creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, Funny or Die, Riot Games and CBS Studios. Co-created and executive produced by Yacenda and Perrault, who also directs, Players follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together. Players is produced...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hero Nation Podcast: ‘Peacemaker’ Stars Danielle Brooks & Jennifer Holland On Season 1 Finale, Making The Series, & Who “The True Badasses Are”

Click here to read the full article. “I feel like we are left as a team, as a unit, and it took a journey for us to get there, but we finally do,” says Peacemaker star Danielle Brooks of the first season of the HBO Max series from James Gunn. “And I think we realize who the true badasses are – and that’s us, the two women you are taking to right here,” the actor laughs, along with co-star Jennifer Holland. Mere hours after the Peacemaker Season 1 finale dropped, Brooks and Holland joined Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast to talk about where...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Martin Lawrence And ‘Martin’ Cast Set Reunion Special On BET+ 30 Years After Series Debut

Click here to read the full article. Martin Lawrence and the surviving cast of his hit comedy series Martin are set to reunite 30 years later as part of a BET+ reunion special, hosted by Affion Crockett. Taping will take place February 20 and the special will air later this year. Announced participants also include Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II. Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Martin’s best friend Tommy in the series, died in 2016 at the age of 52. “To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry David
Person
James Gunn
Person
Freddie Stroma
Person
Grant Gustin
Person
Steve Agee
Person
Danielle Brooks
Person
Peter Safran
Person
John Cena
Person
Robert Patrick
Deadline

Missing TV Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Shortly after sending out a plea for the public’s help finding missing TV actress Lindsey Pearlman, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that she has been found dead. Per the LAPD: “Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.” Franklin and North Sierra Bonita Avenue is just south of Runyon Canyon Park, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Emmy-Nominated ‘Hollywood’ Actor Jeremy Pope Signs With WME

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Pope, the actor who found a breakout screen role as Archie Coleman in Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood, has signed with WME for representation. Pope’s performance on the show, about a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Tinseltown trying to make it big, earned him an Emmy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series, as well as the African American Film Critics Association’s Breakout Performer Award. Pope was also recently seen on FX’s Emmy-nominated drama series, Pose, and has just wrapped filming the lead role in...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Mob Wives’ Creator Jennifer Graziano Launches Bridgetown Street Productions

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Graziano, creator of long-running VH1 reality series Mob Wives, has set up a new production company. Graziano, who previously ran JustJenn Productions, will develop and produce unscripted content including docuseries, competition shows, home improvement formats and food series, as well as create and write scripted projects via the company. Graziano, whose father was mobster Anthony A. Graziano, a consigliere in the Bonanno crime family, started her career in television with Mob Wives, which ran for six seasons between 2011 and 2016 and spawned a number of spinoffs. She also developed unscripted and scripted projects...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Bros Television#Hbo#Hero Nation#Suicide Squad#Johncena#Hbomax#Jamesgunn
Deadline

‘Longmire’ Brings Its Six Seasons Of Western Crime Drama To Streamer Circle Network

Click here to read the full article. Circle Network, the country lifestyle streaming outlet best known as the home of the Grand Ole Opry, will bow the six seasons of Western drama Longmire starting next Tuesday. The addition of the crime drama, set in rural Wyoming, debuts on Circle at 10 PM ET/PT, 9 CT starting with season one. Consecutive episodes will air weekdays at 6 PM ET and on Tuesdays at 10 PM ET on Circle’s linear platform. Longmire follows the work of recent widow Sheriff Walt Longmire, who works to investigate crimes in his town, assisted by staff, friends, and...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Spook Who Sat By The Door’: Lee Daniels-Produced Spy Drama Being Redeveloped At FX

Click here to read the full article. FX, Lee Daniels and 20th Television are taking another stab at adapting Sam Greenlee’s spy novel The Spook Who Sat By The Door as a TV series after a pilot, written by Leigh Dana Jackson and directed by Gerard McMurray, did not go forward at the network. “We are working on a redeveloping of it,” FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier told Deadline Thursday during an interview tied to the network’s TCA presentation. “Lee Daniels is still involved, and they are working on it. We are reworking on the development side of it, we are...
TV SERIES
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Hot Package: ‘Forrest Gump’ Trio Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis, Eric Roth Team For Graphic Novel Adaptation ‘Here’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Here is the hottest package to come along in awhile. Deadline hears that studios and streamers are poring over Here, an adaptation of the celebrated Richard McGuire graphic novel that will reunite the trio behind the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Tom Hanks will star, Robert Zemeckis will direct, and the script is by Eric Roth and Zemeckis. All three of them won Oscars for that movie classic, and this one covers an even more sprawling time period. The graphic novel Here is centered in one room and focuses on the many people who inhabit...
MOVIES
Deadline

Elliot Page ‘Pageboy’ Memoir Deal Exceeds $3 Million

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: His reps declined to comment, but word in publishing circles is that Elliot Page’s memoir Pageboy sold to Flatiron Books for north of $3 million. The deal was made based on a 49-page proposal shopped by UTA. Deadline read the document, and it sounds like Page has a truly compelling story to tell about a long struggle to find himself amidst a torrent of homophobic hatred, not only in his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia but also in Hollywood where Page first came to fame as an Oscar nominee for Juno. Before he...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Screen Media Acquires Psychological Thriller ‘The Immaculate Room’ Starring Emile Hirsch & Kate Bosworth

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired North American rights to the psychological thriller The Immaculate Room, from writer-director Mukunda Michael Dewil (Vehicle 19). The Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company has slated the title, starring Emile Hirsch (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Into the Wild), Kate Bosworth (Before I Wake, Still Alice), Ashley Greene (Bombshell, The Twilight Saga) and M. Emmet Walsh (Blood Simple, Blade Runner), for a day-and-date release in the second half of this year. The Immaculate Room follows a seemingly perfect couple who take part in a psychological experiment that will...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Studio 666’ Director BJ McDonnell Signs With UTA And 3 Arts Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: BJ McDonnell, the director of the buzzed-about Foo Fighters horror-comedy Studio 666, set for release on February 25 via Open Road Films, has signed with UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment. McDonnell’s latest feature follows members of the legendary rock band Foo Fighters as they move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Foo Fighters band members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee star alongside Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte and Jenna Ortega. McDonnell, who is also a...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

FX Entertainment Chief On ‘Atlanta’ Ending, Potential Spinoffs For Donald Glover’s Comedy & Pamela Adlon’s ‘Better Things’

Click here to read the full article. Both of FX’s awards stalwarts on the comedy side, Atlanta and Better Things, are coming to an end. Better Things co-creator, writer, director, executive producer and star Pamela Adlon announced that the upcoming fifth season will be her show’s last back in October; FX Chairman John Landgraf revealed at TCA today that Atlanta will end with its two upcoming seasons, 3 and 4. During Atlanta’s TCA panel, the series’ creator, writer, director, executive producer and star Donald Glover was blunt. “To be honest I wanted to end it at Season 2,” Glover quipped, adding “Death...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Camp Friends’ Not Going Forward At HBO Max: Comedy Pilot Had Been Paused Over Positive Covid Tests

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max is not moving forward with half-hour family comedy pilot Camp Friends (working title). I hear production on the pilot, which was greenlighted late last year, was paused over positive Covid tests and never resumed. Restarting production after a shutdown is very costly, especially for a modestly budgeted half-hour pilot for Camp Friends. Instead, I hear the producers supplemented the completed footage with animation and storyboards. The pilot was delivered to HBO Max executives who ultimately decided not to pick it up to series. Camp Friends was written by Lauren Herstik and produced by Adam Goodman for...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Victoria Rowell Joins ‘Good Sam’, ‘9-1-1’ Casts Bryce Durfee

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Rich & The Ruthless creator and star Victoria Rowell has booked a key recurring role on CBS’ medical drama Good Sam. Created and executive produced by Katie Wech, Good Sam centers on Sam (Bush), a talented yet stifled heart surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith falls into a coma. Rowell plays Tina Kingsley, a high-powered, sophisticated, chairwoman of the hospital board with the kind of power that does not assert itself. Alienated from her son Malcolm (Edwin Hodge), Tina possesses a...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy