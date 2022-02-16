ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Controversial US Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson Coming To Pennsylvania For 'Conversation'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ddgda_0eGNSviH00
Sha'Carri Richardson. Photo Credit: Instagram/ShaCarri Richardson @carririchardson_

U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who recently made headlines for calling out Olympic officials for allowing Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete in Beijing despite testing positive for a banned drug, is coming to speak at Penn State Harrisburg on Feb. 24, the school announced Wednesday.

The school's Diversity and Educational Equity Committee is hosting the event as "A Conversation with Sha’Carri Richardson" at 7 p.m. in the Mukund S. Kulkarni Theatre in the Student Enrichment Center on campus.

Richardson rose to fame when she set a new world record for the women's 100-meter dash, winning the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 10.75 seconds, during her freshman year at Lousiana State University, before dropping out to compete.

She went on to set more records in the 100-meters sprints, earning more honors, but was banned from competing in the Summer Games in Tokyo last year when she tested positive for THC, the intoxicant in marijuana.

Richardson recently spoke out on Twitter about a possible double standard based on race when Valieva was allowed to compete in Beijing despite her positive test for a banned substance.

She currently has brand partnerships Nike, Apple Beats by Dr. Dre., Marc Jacobs, and Muscle Tech.

You can purchase tickets here.

