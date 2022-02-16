ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Publix no longer requires masks for vaccinated employees, according to website

By Dustin Wyatt, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyQ9F_0eGNSl8F00

Florida's largest grocery store chain, and one of the state's top employers, is no longer requiring its non-pharmacy employees to mask up if they're vaccinated.

Lakeland-based Publix says on its website that the change is a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine.

"Fully vaccinated associates have the option not to wear face coverings beginning Feb. 14, 2022, unless required for their job duties or by a state or local order or ordinance," the website says.

It adds that pharmacy associates, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear face coverings when administering vaccines.

Publix media relations Maria Brous did not immediately return a phone call or email seeking comment.

The grocery store chain, which employs more than 225,000 people nationwide, is the latest large Florida-based employer to recently change its position on masks.

Walt Disney World has announced that starting Thursday vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear a mask while indoors.

Face coverings will still be required for all guests ages 2 and older on enclosed Disney transportation at all resorts, like shuttles and monorails.

“We expect guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters,” Disney World's website said Tuesday.

Disney guests are not, however, required to provide proof of vaccination.

The mask policy updates come days after Universal Orlando Resort announced that vaccinated guests would no longer need to wear face masks and after the state of California lifted its mask mandate.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Dustin covers Polk County government and county-wide issues. He can be reached at dwyatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @LLDustin_Wyatt.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden vow to alienate Putin as 'pariah' faces challenges

President Biden on Thursday vowed to make Russian President Vladimir Putin a pariah among the international community, with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine drawing wide condemnation for blowing up an international order meant to ensure peace in the wake of World War II. But that condemnation wasn’t universal. The...
POTUS
The Hill

5 things to know as Russia presses into Ukraine

As Russian forces marched deeper into Ukrainian territory on Thursday, Western leaders responded with condemnation and a fresh round of sanctions. President Biden said Moscow’s invasion represents a clear effort to expand its reach that must be confronted. “The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, FL
State
California State
Polk County, FL
Lifestyle
Lakeland, FL
Health
State
Florida State
City
Lakeland, FL
Polk County, FL
Health
Lakeland, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Lakeland, FL
Vaccines
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
The Hill

Biden has decided on Supreme Court nominee: reports

President Biden has decided who he will be nominating to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer , multiple news outlets reported on Thursday. The news outlets did not indicate which nominee the president had decided on, but reported the president had made his choice. People familiar with the selection told CNN, which was the first news outlet to report the news, that he had come to a decision and that it could be made public as early as Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Psaki: 'Deeply courageous' for Russians to protest Ukraine invasion

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday praised the courage of Russians protesting the invasion of neighboring Ukraine despite government threats. Psaki highlighted mass demonstrations in cities like St. Petersburg and open letters and social media posts from Russian journalists and celebrities speaking out against President Vladimir Putin 's decision to launch attacks on Ukraine early Thursday morning.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
The Ledger

The Ledger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy