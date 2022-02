TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa judge has granted a preliminary injunction for two service members who are claiming religious exemptions from the U.S. military's vaccine mandate. Federal Judge Steven Merryday's decision on Friday comes just one week after hearing the lawsuit filed by a U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant colonel and a U.S. Navy captain. This means the military cannot change either servicemembers' ranks or privileges as a result of their decision to remain unvaccinated.

