The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is delighted to announce the return of the Gala!. “After the incredible show of support last year with our first, and hopefully last, Virtual Gala, we are so excited to talk Gala 2022,” the press released stated. “Prepare yourselves for a razzle, dazzling evening raising money for the Foundation and young families in Hopkins County. Our 2022 Lights of Life Gala Co-chairs could not be a better fit for the job. Born and raised in Sulphur Springs and longtime supporters of the community, sisters Markeda Fisher and Kayla Price Mitchell have graciously agreed to host this year’s event.”

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 20 DAYS AGO