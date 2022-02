Google "hair loss" and you'll be met with 1.4 million results. That's the internet's way of telling you that you're far from alone: Almost 50 percent of women and 80 percent of men experience "significant" hair loss over the course of their lives, according to NYU Langone. The causes of hair loss in women are many and complex (even your super high, Ariana Grande-style ponytail could be a contributor). But in most cases, if you're losing hair, you often need to seek medical guidance and tackle the, well, root of the problem.

HAIR CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO