In January, the 500-meter event in the speed skating U.S. Olympic Trials ended with a movie-worthy twist: First-place winner Brittany Bowe, who qualified for the Olympics in the event with her victory, gave up her spot in Beijing so her friend and teammate Erin Jackson could go in her place. Jackson, who was ranked number one in the world going into the Trials, stumbled during the race and finished third.

