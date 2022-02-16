ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Invitae Garners CE-IVD Mark for Two Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Tests

By staff reporter
NEW YORK – Invitae on Wednesday said it has garnered CE-IVD marking for its FusionPlex Dx and LiquidPlex Dx genomic profiling panels and is now launching these tests in European markets. FusionPlex Dx is a 41-gene panel that analyzes formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tumor samples and detects structural variants, including...

#Profiling#Lung Cancer#Circulating Tumor Dna#Genomic Testing#Tumor#Invitae Garners Ce#Ce#Liquidplex#European#Fusionplex Dx#Rna#Alk#Ntrk#Nsclc
