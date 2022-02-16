Fire spreads from smoldering ashes, damages mobile homes in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire that quickly spread from ashes damaged two mobile homes and destroyed another Tuesday afternoon in Colleton County.

Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a call regarding the fire on Drew Hill Court around 1:30 p.m.

The homeowner told fire investigators that they had dumped ashes from a fireplace on a pile in the yard. But the smoldering ashes ignited dry grass and spread across the yard and began to impact a doublewide mobile home.

Fire officials say the flames spread to a nearby single-wide mobile home. “The homeowner heard the noise, then discovered the wall-involved single-wide,” firefighters said. “She notified 911.”

A second single-wide mobile home started to burn from radiant heat, according to firefighters.

“The second single-wide had a metal exterior and the heat ignited the wooden studs inside the walls,” officials said. “Crews removed some of the siding to reach the fire and were able to save the second single wide.”

Fire officials said the doublewide mobile home suffered damage to the vinyl siding and minor structural damage. The single-wide in between the other two was destroyed.

No injuries were reported. Crews were on scene for three hours.

