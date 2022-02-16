Woman’s body dumped on Forest Avenue in Jackson, police say

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman’s body was dumped Tuesday night.

Officer Sam Brown said the woman’s body was found on Forest Avenue near Clay Street around 7:00 p.m. She had been shot. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive.

