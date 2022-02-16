ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Woman’s body dumped on Forest Avenue in Jackson, police say

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEA8g_0eGNQHm900

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman’s body was dumped Tuesday night.

Canton man convicted of directing drug sales from jail

Officer Sam Brown said the woman’s body was found on Forest Avenue near Clay Street around 7:00 p.m. She had been shot. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Two shot during armed robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were shot during an armed robbery in Jackson on Saturday, February 19. Jackson police said someone wearing a ski mask approached brothers Demarcus Jackson and Maurice Taylor, 21, while they were in a car on Valencia Street. The person wearing a mask used a gun to demand money from […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies in surgery after being shot in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died while in surgery for life-threatening injuries after being shot in Jackson on Saturday, February 19. Jackson police said Erik Barnes, 31, was shot at St. Charles Street and Wacaster Street around 3:00 p.m. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMR) where he […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for break in, robbery in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested following a break in and a robbery in Vicksburg on Saturday, February 19. The Vicksburg Post reported Michel’s Record Shop on Washington Street was robbed and Divine Donuts on Clay Street was broken into. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the robber assaulted the Michel’s Record Shop […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

6-year-old killed, 4 injured in McComb shooting

McComb, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at a park near McComb High School. Police Chief Garland Ward confirms a six-year-old boy was killed and four others were shot. McComb Police are following up on leads but have not made any arrests at this time.
MCCOMB, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Canton, MS
Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Two wanted in connection to Jackson fatal shooting

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a second man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting. Police said the shooting on Clinton Boulevard […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Argument in Vicksburg Walmart leads to shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – An argument inside a Vicksburg Walmart store led to a shooting on Sunday, February 20. Vicksburg Deputy Police Chief Mike Bryant said the daughter of the intended target was shot in the back. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Bryant said the women involved […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Louis Alison King of Bolivar Co.

BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Louis Alison King of Cleveland, in Bolivar County. MBI officials said he is six feet and four inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Ninth Avenue in Bolivar County on […]
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Jerry Maurice Gray of Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Jerry Maurice Gray of Louisville, in Winston County. MBI officials said Gray is six feet tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on North State Street in Hinds County […]
WINSTON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Driver ejected from car, dies in Rankin Co. crash

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A driver died after being ejected from a car in Rankin County on Friday, February 18. Rankin County deputies arrived at the scene around 10:15 p.m. on Shell Oil Road. A Chevy Impala appeared to have left the road and flipped. The driver had been ejected from the car and […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Crews fight shopping center fire in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Firefighters fought a fire that started at a shopping center in Richland on Sunday, February 20. Crews believe the fire started at the Rebecca Rose Flea Market. It’s unknown how much damage the businesses next door received. “I just don’t understand why these things happen, but they do,” said Tom’s Pies […]
RICHLAND, MS
WJTV 12

Two convicted felons arrested in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Hattiesburg police said they arrested two convicted felons in separate incidents. They were both arrested for being convicted felons in possession of weapons. Investigators said they arrested James Green III, 48, around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday in the 400 block of Mable Street after a traffic stop. He was charged with […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Yazoo Co. correctional officer charged for contraband

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility correctional officer was arrested and charged with bringing contraband into the jail. The Yazoo Herald reported Luis Robbins was charged with introducing contraband into a correctional facility and conspiring to commit a crime. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department’s Simon Stubblefield said Robbins was caught on […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man sentenced for stabbing former girlfriend’s dog to death

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced in Sixth District Circuit Court last week for stabbing his former girlfriend’s dog to death. The Natchez Democrat reported Brad Dorsey pled guilty to aggravated animal cruelty. He was sentenced to three years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), with credit for any time served and […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Councilman Stokes wants to tear down burned properties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Driving down Bailey Avenue, unsightly and burned properties are easy to spot. Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is on a mission to change that. Stokes is working to create an initiative to tear down the burned structures. He said the current city ordinance must be revisited in an effort to yield […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy