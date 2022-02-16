Woman’s body dumped on Forest Avenue in Jackson, police say
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman’s body was dumped Tuesday night.Canton man convicted of directing drug sales from jail
Officer Sam Brown said the woman’s body was found on Forest Avenue near Clay Street around 7:00 p.m. She had been shot. The victim has not been identified at this time.
Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0